Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 14 – January 15, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 1/13/2023 –...
Tigers and Wolves Saturday swim results from Cheyenne
January 15, 2023 — Rock Springs and Green River boys’ swim teams competed in the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday at East High School. In the team competition, Green River finished third with 290 points. Rock Springs was fifth at 203 points. Laramie won the meet (462) with Cheyenne Central second (384). Nine teams competed in the meet.
Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and...
Comment period open to public for updated Greenbelt Mast Plan
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Citizens are asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt. The master plan is available for review on the City website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. It is on the front page, about halfway down. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 17th and presented for...
Friday area high school sports schedule
Green River at Thunder Basin (Boys and Girls) Lyman at Evanston (Boys and Girls) The two-day, 17-team Thomas-Jackman wrestling tournament will begin today. Wrestling matches will take place at Green River High School, the Green River Rec. Center, and Rock Springs High School. Green River, Rock Springs, Mountain View, and Lyman will be among the teams competing.
Wolves finish second at Thoman-Jackman meet
January 15, 2023 — After going undefeated in Friday’s opening round pool matches, the Green River Wolves moved into Saturday’s Gold Division of the Thoman-Jackman Tournament. The Wolves would continue their winning ways in the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the division but fell to undefeated Uintah, Utah #1 in the championship finals.
Wolves and Tiger results from Friday Thoman-Jackman wrestling
January 14, 2023 — The first day of the two-day Thoman-Jackman Wrestling Tournament is in the books. The action will continue today at Green River High School, the Green River Recreation Center, and Rock Springs High School. Here are the results for local teams at Friday’s Duals:. Pool...
Kari’s Access Awards is returning tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards is returning to the Sweetwater Events Complex tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. The event features a wide variety of wines and beer, live entertainment, auction items, and appetizers. Patrons must be over 21 years old to attend.
Wyo4News Insights – Vitalant Blood Services
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Expansion of sheriff’s school guardian program
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – Hundreds of teachers and staff from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 packed the auditorium at Rock Springs High School last Friday for the morning session of a district-wide professional development day dedicated to school safety. Led by first responders from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office,...
Prospectors gain Saturday win over Seattle
January 15, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors rebounded from an overtime loss to Seattle on Friday to gain a 7-4 win over the same Totems team on Saturday night at the Ice Arena. As happened on Friday, Seattle would score quickly, with the game’s first goal coming less...
