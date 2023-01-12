Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
wtyefm.com
Pritzker “Unmoved” By Sheriffs Defiance
(Undated) — Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, is not alone in his unwillingness to enforce the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Many county sheriffs are saying they won’t enforce the recently passed assault weapons ban. Governor, JB Pritzker, is unmoved. The new law impacts the sale of...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
wtyefm.com
Sheriff Rutan Issues Statement Against Assault Weapons Ban
(Undated) – Illinois became the ninth state to institute an assault weapons ban this week when Governor, JB Pritzker, signed the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, stated via social media yesterday that “he believes that this marks a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution and neither he nor his office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will they be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.” The measure requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership. It also bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
UPDATED: PHONE SERVICE RESTORED; Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Announces Phone Outage Due To A Cut Fiber
WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED THAT ALL PHONE SERVICE HAS BEEN RESTORED AT THIS TIME. The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page has released the following statement:. Frontier Communications has notified us of an issue involving a fiber cut which has caused phone lines to be down for several PSAP’s (Public Safety Answering Points) including Edgar County. Landline 911 calls are NOT going through at this time. Cellular 911 calls ARE going through and are rolling over to Douglas County (our back up) at this time. Please remain on the phone with Douglas County, provide them with detailed information and they will be able to get ahold of Edgar County 911 who will then dispatch police, fire and/or ems to your location. Our non-emergeny lines have been affected as well and calls are not going through.
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
wbiw.com
Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man
WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
visitvincennes.org
Meet Sam Williams, a Local Artisan
Meet local artisan Sam Williams, age 83, when you plan a visit to Vincennes! Sam, the oldest of 12 children, learned to make rosaries at St. Meinrads, an area Benedictine monastery. After a life running a lawn mower shop and truck driving, he’s he finds peace creating and repairing rosaries. His rosaries have gone around the world, most recently to India and Ukraine. For a fun and touching story, ask Sam about repairing a rosary that had gone through a vacuum cleaner! Sam often works out of The Open Gallery at 329 Main Street, however, winter hours vary. He’s available by appointment at 812-887-2014.
