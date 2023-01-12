Read full article on original website
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
CNBC
Microsoft looked at buying Figma but declined to put in an offer as Adobe deal was nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. last...
CNET
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
Nvidia and Google come out against Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard buyout
The two tech giants recently shared their concerns about the deal with the FTC.
Elon Musk Has a Plan for Twitter Users Will Likely Hate
The embattled social media company may have gone too far this time.
Engadget
The Morning After: Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried started a newsletter
Sure, it may not sound like the spiciest headline, but Sam Bankman-Fried is in a weird place to be starting a Substack. He’s facing up to 115 years in prison if he’s convicted of federal fraud and conspiracy charges. And yet the embattled founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX – who pleaded not guilty and is out on a $250 million bond while awaiting trial – figured it’d be a great idea to write about his perspective on the saga in a Substack newsletter.
Engadget
YouTube may fix controversial policy to demonetize videos with swearing
YouTube is rethinking its approach to colorful language after an uproar. In a statement to The Verge, the Google brand says it's "making some adjustments" to a profanity policy it unveiled in November after receiving blowback from creators. The rule limits or removes ads on videos where someone swears within the first 15 seconds or has "focal usage" of rude words throughout, and is guaranteed to completely demonetize a clip if swearing either occurs in the first seven seconds or dominates the content.
Engadget
Twitter's For You tabbed interface starts rolling out on desktop web browsers
Twitter’s “For You” tab, which debuted on iOS devices earlier this week, has begun rolling out to desktop web browsers. The new interface replaces the “sparkle” icon that previously allowed you to toggle between the platform’s algorithmically generated and reverse chronological feeds. As The...
Engadget
YouTube is testing a hub of free, cable-style channels
Is reportedly in talks with media companies to feature their TV shows and films in a hub of ad-supported channels. It's already testing the idea to weigh viewer interest. The platform could roll out the hub to more users later this year, according to. If YouTube moves forward with the...
Engadget
Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot
“Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” one engineer reportedly said on the company's Slack. Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps you can use to scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have not worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, The Information shared messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggest the company is aware of the outage and likely the cause of it as well.
Digital Trends
ROG Zephyrus G16 vs. ROG Zephyrus M16: which to buy?
Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components. Contents. But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of...
hypebeast.com
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Use In-House Chips in iPhones by 2025 and Microsoft Unveiled Voice Mimicking AI Technology in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry got a break from the ongoing saga of news surrounding Elon Musk, or more recently, disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. The news cycle was led by the launch of new products, including a STEM Projector from Kano Computing, makers of the infamous STEM Player. Apple,...
Microsoft Has Found Its Anti-Google Weapon
Software giant sees artificial intelligence as opportunity to challenge Alphabet's dominance in internet search.
Digital Trends
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
Digital Trends
3 reasons why you should buy a gaming laptop in 2023
It’s assumed that with every new year, our tech will improve. But in 2023, gaming laptops aren’t just inching forward — they’re making a big leap. Regardless of what brand of gaming laptop you prefer, you’ll likely see major improvements in key areas like performance, battery life, and display quality — and that’s great news if you’re looking to buy in 2023. While it may be a few months before some of these models are available to purchase, they’ll be worth the wait. Here are three reasons to but a gaming laptop in 2023.
The Verge
Samsung will give you a $50 credit when you reserve and preorder the Galaxy S23
Samsung’s next Unpacked event will kick off on February 1st, when we expect it to launch the Galaxy S23 and a new Galaxy Book laptop. As usual, the company has opened up some promotions that can earn you free credit to use in its online store. From now through the day of the event, simply placing a free reservation for either the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book will set you up to get a $50 gift card, or $100 if you choose to reserve both. The catch is that, to get this credit, you have to follow through with preordering them once the floodgate opens on February 1st.
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
The Verge
A Swiss company says it has pulled CO2 out of the atmosphere and stored it underground
Microsoft, Stripe, and Shopify are officially the first companies in the world to pay to filter their carbon dioxide emissions out of the air, store those emissions underground, and have that service verified by a third party. Climate tech company Climeworks announced yesterday that it had completed the service, and its third-party verification of the carbon removal marks a first for the emerging industry.
Engadget
Voice AI company SoundHound has reportedly laid off half its workforce
SoundHound, the company that once said it wanted to dominance in the AI voice market, has reportedly cut about half its workforce. According to , the firm laid off about 200 employees last week as part of a company-wide restructuring. If Gizmodo’s reporting is accurate, the mass layoffs would mark the second staff reduction SoundHound has undertaken in less than a year. In November, the company reportedly . Before the first round of cuts, SoundHound employed approximately 450 people.
Act now—pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $100 in credits
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices? Here's everything you need to know about how to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series and score free Samsung credits.
