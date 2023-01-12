Samsung’s next Unpacked event will kick off on February 1st, when we expect it to launch the Galaxy S23 and a new Galaxy Book laptop. As usual, the company has opened up some promotions that can earn you free credit to use in its online store. From now through the day of the event, simply placing a free reservation for either the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book will set you up to get a $50 gift card, or $100 if you choose to reserve both. The catch is that, to get this credit, you have to follow through with preordering them once the floodgate opens on February 1st.

2 DAYS AGO