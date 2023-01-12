(Undated) – Illinois became the ninth state to institute an assault weapons ban this week when Governor, JB Pritzker, signed the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, stated via social media yesterday that “he believes that this marks a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution and neither he nor his office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will they be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.” The measure requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership. It also bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois.

