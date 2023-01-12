Read full article on original website
TechSpot
DirectStorage benchmark shows massive transfer speed improvements
Why it matters: Microsoft's DirectStorage API promises to bring PCs ultra-fast load times akin to what Xbox Series console and PlayStation 5 users have experienced for two years. As the first game supporting DirectStorage prepares to launch, a benchmark shows real performance gains on retail hardware. Tests from PC Games...
Nvidia Broadcast app tries to simulate eye contact with the camera
Why it matters: With an update to its video conferencing software, Nvidia has become the latest company to tackle the eye contact problem in video calls. This and other minor features included in the update could help content creators make more engaging presentations. Nvidia released Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 this week...
TechSpot
God of War Ragnarök leads the DICE Awards with almost twice as many nominations as Elden Ring
Why it matters: We all know that Elden Ring is one of the greatest and best-reviewed games in years, which is why FromSoftware's title often dominates proceedings at award shows. But that might not be the case at the upcoming DICE awards where God of War Ragnarök leads the pack with 12 nominations, almost double the seven categories Elden Ring is competing in.
TechSpot
Some Intel software can be downloaded in Russia again because of "warranty obligations"
In brief: Russian media is reporting that Intel and Microsoft are allowing downloads of their respective software/drivers in Russia and Belarus, something that was prohibited in 2022 as a result of sanctions stemming from the Ukraine invasion. In February and March last year, after Russia invaded Ukraine, Intel became one...
TechSpot
Congress refuses Army request to spend $400 million on Microsoft HoloLens-based headsets
What just happened? The controversial deal between Microsoft and the US Army for the military branch to buy 6,900 HoloLens-based headsets at the cost of $400 million has been blocked by congress. As a consolation, the government approved $40 million for Microsoft to build a new and improved version that soldiers will hopefully hate less.
Intel Core i9-13900KS Review: Hitting 6 GHz
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Intel Core i9-13900KS is very much like the 12900KS and 9900KS that came before it -- this is a 'special edition' CPU that comes mildly overclocked out of the box, it surely is binned silicon, but for the most part that simply means it's a whisker faster and a boatload more expensive. How much faster, and how much more expensive, we'll get to in a moment...
HDMI licensing administrator says the obscure HDMI Alt Mode specs are dead
Why it matters: HDMI Alt Mode was designed to provide an efficient and flexible bridge between two different connection technologies. But HDMI Alt Mode promises never came to fruition, and the potential standard is now essentially dead, as officially confirmed by HDMI LA. According to Notebookcheck, which spoke with HDMI...
Logitech sales slide mirrors PC shipment slump
In brief: Logitech has shared preliminary financial results for the holiday quarter that more or less mirror the broader PC market, and it's not great news for investors. For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Logitech logged preliminary net sales of between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion. That is down between 22 and 23 percent in US dollars compared to the same period a year earlier.
Nothing Phone (1) comes to the US as a $299 hamstrung beta
Facepalm: Nothing is bringing its inaugural smartphone to the US, albeit not in the traditional sense. The London-based tech firm has announced a beta membership program for its US audience. In exchange for $299, members will receive a final model of the Phone (1) featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (the same one that is sold globally). It'll come loaded with Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by Android 13, and you'll also have the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.
TSMC may cut 3nm wafer prices to entice AMD, Nvidia, others
TL;DR: TMSC may reverse its decision to charge more for its most advanced silicon wafers. As the company faces an early 2023 revenue dip, it may try to lure more chip manufacturers onto its latest node processes with more aggressive pricing. Sources have told MyDrivers that TSMC could lower the...
