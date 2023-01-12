Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
WESH
19-year-old accused of killing mom of 2 during Orange County carjacking expected in court
A 19-year-old accused in the murder of an Orange County mother appears to be working on a plea deal. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. He was set to have a hearing Wednesday, but a lawyer with the state attorney's office told the judge they wanted to push it back, so they could work to negotiate a plea.
WESH
Central Florida man sentenced for plotting to kill ex with poison in water gun
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for plotting to kill his former partner with a poisoned water gun. Kevin Jones, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin, a biological toxin, and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
WESH
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
WESH
Couple with toddler accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A transient couple from Maine living in Daytona Beach is accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint and threatening to kill him, all while the couple's young toddler was in the vehicle with them. Police say the couple befriended the man because they wanted drugs,...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
WESH
Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County
Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
WESH
Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
WESH
FHP: Woman hit, killed by train in Brevard County
MALABAR, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Brevard County. Troopers said the accident happened Tuesday night on State Road 514/Malabar Road, east of U.S. Highway 1, in Malabar. According to FHP, the woman was walking along the track north of the crossing when...
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
WESH
Mother, 2 children in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. Three people are in the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeland on Sunday. According to Lakeland police, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Socrum Loop Road and Fernery Road. Officials...
WESH
'Extremely rare': Central Florida manatee gives birth to twins
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Save the Manatee Club is celebrating after a manatee in Blue Spring State Park in Florida, Estel, has given birth to twins. Save the Manatee Club called it "extremely rare" for manatees to have twins. "This is extremely rare for manatees and both calves seem...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis awards Volusia County with $37.6M to restore beaches
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday to speak about continuing hurricane recovery efforts in Florida. He announced more funds would go toward Central Florida counties hit by hurricanes Ian and Nicole, including $37.6 million that will go toward restoring Volusia County beaches. Additionally, $17 million is going to Flagler County and $3.2 million to Brevard County for beach restoration projects.
WESH
23-year-old dies after crashing truck into bridge support in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top stories. A young man is dead after a crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old was driving his pickup truck in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 453 on Sunday. Officials say...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
WESH
Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday. He's expected to discuss additional hurricane recovery efforts. WESH 2 will stream the address above at 1 p.m. Speaker of the House Paul Renner, Congressman Cory Mills, DEP Secretary Shawn...
