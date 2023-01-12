ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County

Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman hit, killed by train in Brevard County

MALABAR, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Brevard County. Troopers said the accident happened Tuesday night on State Road 514/Malabar Road, east of U.S. Highway 1, in Malabar. According to FHP, the woman was walking along the track north of the crossing when...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

'Extremely rare': Central Florida manatee gives birth to twins

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Save the Manatee Club is celebrating after a manatee in Blue Spring State Park in Florida, Estel, has given birth to twins. Save the Manatee Club called it "extremely rare" for manatees to have twins. "This is extremely rare for manatees and both calves seem...
ORANGE CITY, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis awards Volusia County with $37.6M to restore beaches

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday to speak about continuing hurricane recovery efforts in Florida. He announced more funds would go toward Central Florida counties hit by hurricanes Ian and Nicole, including $37.6 million that will go toward restoring Volusia County beaches. Additionally, $17 million is going to Flagler County and $3.2 million to Brevard County for beach restoration projects.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

