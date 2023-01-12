Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Local Organization Receives State Funding
A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
butlerradio.com
Mars Students Win Local Contest
A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
butlerradio.com
Andrew Musko Jr
Andrew Musko Jr, 94 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Butler on September 13, 1928 to the late Andrew and Ann (Sheptak) Musko Sr. Andrew was a Corporal for the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Armco as a Crane man in the slab mill and retired in 1991. He was a member at American Legion, Post 778, where he ran dances and bingo, he was a past Chaplin of Post 778, member of Color Guard, and past council member and choir member of St. Andrew Russian Orthodox Church. Andrew was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino with his sister, and traveled all over the USA. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrew is survived by his daughter Deborah Ervin; sister Agnes Rajchel; grandchildren Lee Criley, Sommer (Sean) Peters, and Kacey (Cole) Smietana; great grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Braden, Bristol, Brenna, Harper, and Haven; and life-long friends Ron and Roberta Criley. Andrew was preceded in death by his siblings William and Robert Musko. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1-3 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Panahida service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 AM in the funeral home, immediately followed by graveside prayers and full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
butlerradio.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Event
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to attend an event later this week. The Business After Hours will kick off the new year at the Cranberry Max & Erma’s in Mars on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those planning to attend will...
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
butlerradio.com
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
wesb.com
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
butlerradio.com
Boozel Eyes Third Term As County Commissioner
A Butler County Commissioner has announced his intention to serve another term in office. Democrat Kevin Boozel recently issued a statement that he’ll be running later this year for a third term as County Commissioner. Although Boozel stands behind a lengthy list of his accomplishments over the past seven...
WYTV.com
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location. M & M Beer in Hermitage is now open at its new location on East State Street at the former Lindy’s at the Beach. It was previously located at the Hermitage Town Plaza.
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
butlerradio.com
No Injuries Following Crash in Clay Township
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in Clay Township. According to State Police, 21-year-old Trevor Donaldson of Slippery Rock was traveling on Hall Road near McGregor Road around 9:30am on Friday when he lost control of his vehicle. Authorities say that the...
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Firearm
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for providing false information to purchase a firearm in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 56-year-old Wade Alan Walters, of Rouseville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, January.
butlerradio.com
Stephen P. Yalshevec
Stephen P. Yalshevec, 95, of Butler, passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born January 26, 1927 a son of the late Victor and Anne (Senko) Yalshevec, he was one of 10 children and grew up in Lyndora with many family and friends. Steve was a veteran of the...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
butlerradio.com
Laura Lechak
Laura Lechak, 83, of New Castle passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Blakeslee, PA on May 13, 1939 to the late Jack and Alice (Johnson) Smith. Laura was employed as a RN for almost 20 years. She loved coloring, driving & taking road trips, Tinkerbell, collecting owls, and going to the casino. Laura was the mother of Michael Lechak, Serena (Robert) Smith, and Corina (Robert Novak) Lechak; grandmother of Tonya, Jonathan, Britney, and Robert; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carla Lechak and her siblings. Burial services will be held privately by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead
One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s […]
