Related
Josie Baker sentenced to 5 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars in Fallen Officer Funds and other financial accounts intended for her minor child will serve up to 5 years behind bars after being sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Friday. Josie Baker, 33, appeared before Judge Robert E. Hunley for sentencing in […]
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
WTHI
Terre Haute man sentenced to federal prison time on gun and drug charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve federal prison time after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges. The Department of Justice says 30-year-old Emmanuel Dareon Jones has been sentenced to over 11 years for the distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Terre Haute man sentenced 11 yrs in prison, drug trafficking & illegal firearms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. After pleading guilty to the distribution of cocaine and the possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon, Emmanuel Dareon Jones, 30, of Terre Haute, Indiana […]
14news.com
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It took 15 minutes for a jury to convict James A. Cox of molesting a child in Gibson County. That’s according to Prosecutor Michael Cochren who also says Cox admitted to the additional count of being a repeat sex offender. Prosecutor Cochren says Cox...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
ACLU: Terre Haute prison confining inmates unconstitutionally
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has announced a lawsuit has been filed Thursday against the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The ACLU partnered with law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in bringing the lawsuit that claims individuals held on death row are being held in […]
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wtyefm.com
Sheriff Rutan Issues Statement Against Assault Weapons Ban
(Undated) – Illinois became the ninth state to institute an assault weapons ban this week when Governor, JB Pritzker, signed the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, stated via social media yesterday that “he believes that this marks a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution and neither he nor his office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will they be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.” The measure requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership. It also bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois.
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
104.1 WIKY
Woman Charged In Fatal Hit And Run
Owensboro Police have arrested a person in connection with a fatal hit and run. 25 year old Faith Foreman is in the Daviess County Jail charged with leaving the scene of an accident, along with failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury. 25 year old Jacob Simpson...
wevv.com
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Effingham Radio
UPDATED: PHONE SERVICE RESTORED; Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Announces Phone Outage Due To A Cut Fiber
WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED THAT ALL PHONE SERVICE HAS BEEN RESTORED AT THIS TIME. The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page has released the following statement:. Frontier Communications has notified us of an issue involving a fiber cut which has caused phone lines to be down for several PSAP’s (Public Safety Answering Points) including Edgar County. Landline 911 calls are NOT going through at this time. Cellular 911 calls ARE going through and are rolling over to Douglas County (our back up) at this time. Please remain on the phone with Douglas County, provide them with detailed information and they will be able to get ahold of Edgar County 911 who will then dispatch police, fire and/or ems to your location. Our non-emergeny lines have been affected as well and calls are not going through.
