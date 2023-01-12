Read full article on original website
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Study: Irregular and low water consumption can lead to severe health consequences
Though we have studied since primary school days that drinking eight glasses of water daily is mandatory for good health, very few people get to their eighth glass of the day. In a recent study published in ‘eBioMedicine’, researchers have given more reasons why drinking lots of water every day is essential.
scitechdaily.com
Doctors Warn of Relatively Little Known Hazard Linked To Open Water Swimming
Older age, swimming long distances, cold water, and female sex are among the risk factors. Often occurs in those who are otherwise fit and healthy, doctors warn. Fluid on the lungs, or pulmonary edema as it’s formally known, is a relatively little-known hazard associated with open water swimming, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a woman with the condition.
CNBC
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
Your Healthy Family: The basics of CPR, it can save lives
If you're not certified and someone's heart has stopped, even if you have no idea what to do - Lori says you can call 911.
studyfinds.org
Walking for 5 minutes every half-hour may cure damage of sitting too much
NEW YORK — A five-minute stroll every half an hour is just the tonic for better health, according to a new study. Researchers from Columbia University say following this regime has the power to lower both blood sugar levels and blood pressure. The study also shows that taking these walking breaks can reduce blood sugar spikes by almost 60 percent in comparison to people who sit all day. They also leave you feeling less tired and significantly improve your mood.
Four Commonly Prescribed Drugs in America Treat the Same Thing
A little over twenty years ago, as a student in chiropractic college, one of my professors said something that’s since stuck with me. While covering stress — how our brain and body react to it — he laid out an interesting scenario.
