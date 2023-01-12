Read full article on original website
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Joshua Tree’s Famous ‘Invisible House’ Just Hit the Market for a Cool $18 Million
From far away, you might think your eyes are playing tricks on you. But look closely and you’ll discover one of architecture’s greatest optical illusions: the Invisible House. Nestled in the middle of the Mojave Desert, the now-famous Joshua Tree residence has earned its name for its reflective glass exterior that mirrors the rocky landscape. Depending on the angle, time of day or even the weather, the minimalist structure seems to vanish among the national park’s rugged surroundings. Throughout the years, the Invisible House has made multiple TV cameos, served as a shooting location for advertising campaigns and captured the attention of A-listers. Though, the modernist abode’s biggest claim to...
Old Kent Road might be getting a brand new lido
What do Londoners love? Outdoor swimming pools. Why? Because there's nothing better than smugly telling people cold water swimming is really good for you, actually. And we’ve got some good news for you freezing water fanatics, because south London might be getting a brand new lido. Plans have been...
Rana Fifteen
Every price tag in New York City comes with a caveat. This is below market rate. That wasn’t too bad. The other’s pretty affordable. For New York. Rana Fifteen, which Ahmet Kiranbay and Armando Litiatco opened in October, has one of the best deals in town right now. The Park Slope spot follows the duo’s seven-year-old Filipino restaurant F.O.B. a short distance away in Carroll Gardens. Its menus are influenced by Kiranbay’s upbringing in coastal western Turkey’s Izmir. Rana is Kiranbay’s mother, from whom he learned to cook and lifted recipes for his second venture.
US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order
A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she would “vigorously defend” her right to stay in the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction. The US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the only occupant of...
Tucked Away in The Mountains of Pennsylvania is This Architectural Landmark
If you're into architecture, odds are you've heard of Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959). He designed 1,114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realized. "Buildings must be sincere"
The best retro hotels and motels in the USA for vintage vibes
These charming flashback hotels bring you all the midcentury modern vibes you could ever want. A retro hotel is a beautiful thing—it lets you travel back in time as well as geographically. Interest in the midcentury modern aesthetic will always be with us, and shows like Mad Men and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (not to mention the movie Don’t Worry, Darling) have us itching to nurse a Manhattan while we lounge on aqua and tangerine pool tiles. The minimalist vibe with clean lines and bright colors makes us relax into our vacation, with nostalgia for an era we may not have even lived in but still admire. Some of these hotels have been around for the duration, while others are newly opening with a created vintage look—and it may surprise no one that certain sunny locales like Florida and California have multiple hotels in this genre. Here’s a look at some stellar examples of retro hotels in the U.S.!
