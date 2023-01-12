ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
Parma schools board of education VP arrested for forgery

A Parma City Schools Board of Education member was arrested this week for allegedly "misusing" a credit card of a Parma athletic booster club and forging a document to cover up the fraudulent purchase, police said Friday. Amanda Karpus, the vice president of the board of education, was arrested Wednesday...
Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner

Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
25 Essential Parma Restaurants, According to Reddit

Maybe you don't think of Parma as a hotbed of great cuisine — but maybe you're wrong about that. When it comes to schnitzel or hot dogs, Vietnamese or Indian cuisines, and of course Italian and Polish food, the southwestern Cleveland suburb has you covered. And who hasn't longed to try a "Parma roll" from one of the local sushi joints?
