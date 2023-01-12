Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Related
Dozens attend the 1st Annual Eastside Chess Tournament in East Cleveland
Progress with Chess and the East Cleveland Public Library organized the event to help encourage and promote tournament chess in the community.
Win Tickets to the Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour!
Legendary hip-hop acts are coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, T.I., Trina and more are all coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 3!. For your chance to go for free, this weekend only, text 93TICKETS to 23845!. “LEGENDZ...
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
spectrumnews1.com
Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
Specials guests to appear at food drive in Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Group's free weekly therapy event gains attention of Cleveland Clinic
Wednesday night was the first time Patton partnered with Cleveland Clinic for his weekly free therapy event called Ghetto Therapy, he said a clinic employee connected with him late last year.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
How Clevelanders can know when a plow is coming
The FOX 8 I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.
ideastream.org
Parma schools board of education VP arrested for forgery
A Parma City Schools Board of Education member was arrested this week for allegedly "misusing" a credit card of a Parma athletic booster club and forging a document to cover up the fraudulent purchase, police said Friday. Amanda Karpus, the vice president of the board of education, was arrested Wednesday...
Empress Taytu Owners Looking to Sell Business, Building and Retire
For 31 years, the St. Clair Superior restaurant has been the place to go for Ethiopian fare
thisiscleveland.com
Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner
Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Cleveland Scene
25 Essential Parma Restaurants, According to Reddit
Maybe you don't think of Parma as a hotbed of great cuisine — but maybe you're wrong about that. When it comes to schnitzel or hot dogs, Vietnamese or Indian cuisines, and of course Italian and Polish food, the southwestern Cleveland suburb has you covered. And who hasn't longed to try a "Parma roll" from one of the local sushi joints?
Comments / 0