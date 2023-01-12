Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Decentraland Leads Metaverse Token Rally After Optimistic CPI Report
As recession fears wane, metaverse and NFT-related coins, like Decentraland’s MANA, posted positive gains. Crypto markets turned bullish following an optimistic CPI report which suggested the worst of inflation may be over for the U.S. economy. The crypto market capitalization is up 2.7% to $945 billion in the last...
decrypt.co
Silvergate Writedown Casts Doubt on Future of Meta’s Failed Stablecoin Project
The crypto bank valued the stablecoin project that it bought from Meta at 98% less than it did a year ago. Crypto banking group Silvergate Capital further cooled its stablecoin ambitions last week, slashing the value of assets that it purchased from a defunct Facebook crypto project. Silvergate disclosed that...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Surges Past $20K, Erasing Post-FTX Losses
The cryptocurrency market continued its rally on Friday as Bitcoin hit a high of just over $20,000 per coin. Bitcoin hasn’t been priced this high since early November, according to data from CoinGecko, before the spectacular collapse of FTX. The broader crypto market is also showing signs of life...
decrypt.co
Wyre Lifts Withdrawal Limits After Fresh Funding From Strategic Partner
The injection of fresh capital reverses a 90% withdrawal limit that crypto payments firm Wyre implemented last week. Wyre, a San Francisco-based crypto payments firm, has lifted its depositing freeze and 90% withdrawal limit after receiving financing from a strategic partner, the company announced yesterday on Twitter. The reversal came...
decrypt.co
You Can Now Stake Ethereum on MetaMask—Should You?
The popular crypto wallet MetaMask has launched its staking functionality, meaning that users can now lock up their Ethereum through the new feature via Lido or Rocket Pool to earn financial rewards. What that means is anyone with a MetaMask wallet can now easily start earning yield on any amount...
decrypt.co
Why Ethereum Bulls Are Turning to LSD
Liquid-staking derivatives are the hottest thing as Ethereum devs gear up for the Shanghai network update. The second week of the new year has been a heady week for the coins, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana racking up serious gains. Zooming in closer, however, the market’s biggest winners are none...
decrypt.co
FTX Liquidators Lost $74K in Wrapped Bitcoin in 'Embarrassing On-Chain Faux Pas'
The restructuring team overseeing the FTX and Alameda Research bankruptcy process is trying, and failing, to navigate DeFi, on-chain data shows. The liquidators become the liquidated. The restructuring team that is trying to locate and recover customer funds as part of the bankruptcy process for FTX and sister company Alameda...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Developers Say Shanghai Upgrade Remains on Track for March
Developers this week successfully launched a devnet and a shadow fork to prepare the network for its much-hyped Shanghai upgrade. Ethereum core developers say they are chugging steadily towards their goal of launching Shanghai and enabling staked ETH withdrawals on the network by March. This week, the group launched “devnet...
Comments / 0