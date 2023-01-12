Read full article on original website
Feds: Man tried to buy guns before threatening parents, children outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue
Alarming new details about Hassan Chokr’s movements the day police say he threatened parents and children outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue have been revealed. Police say Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store later that day to buy weapons. The feds said Chokr made very ominous threats as he...
5 women arrested for stealing from Ulta at Brighton mall; trooper shooting under investigation
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A trooper is on administrative leave after firing his gun during the arrests of five women who had stolen bags of items from the Ulta store at an outdoor mall in Livingston County, police said. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan....
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Richmond Community Schools to resume classes Friday after police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich – Richmond Community Schools will resume classes Friday after police investigated another threat. The district received information from OK2SAY Wednesday (Jan. 11) night indicating a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”. Richmond police...
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
Clinical trial drug helps Lansing mother with brain tumor
LANSING, Mich. – A clinical trial to treat glioblastoma is underway at the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers hope the medication will help keep the tumor from returning; But for one Lansing mom, that’s precisely what it’s doing. Katy Sanchez has participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland...
Michigan updates ‘Eat Safe Fish’ guidelines for 2 species in 7 different lakes
Michigan’s health department has released new guidelines on consuming two kinds of fish caught in several different lakes across the state. The updated “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines are for rainbow smelt and carp. The guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish.
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values. Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her...
Marvel at dozens of ice sculptures during Dexter Ice Fest
DEXTER, Mich. – The Dexter Ice Fest returns on Jan. 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. An event release said more than 80 sculptures will be on display around Monument Park. The free event will also feature several live demonstrations so...
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
See why there’s a vibrant new energy spreading Downriver
If you haven’t been to the Downriver area in a while, you may be surprised at all the changes. Downriver is made up of 18 communities in southern Wayne County. Local 4′s Christy McDonald gives you an inside look at the big push to rebrand this entire region one story at a time.
Employer-led advanced manufacturing technician training program launches in Southeast Michigan
A new chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is launching in southeast Michigan. The training program which equips students with the skills required for the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry provides a debt-free path to an Associate degree. Known as the MI FAME Mitten Chapter, the program pairs...
4 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Valentine’s Day is a month away but it’s never too early to figure out how to make the day memorable for a special someone. The holiday, or some version of it, is thought to have been celebrated since ancient Rome. That said, it hasn’t always been about Hallmark hearts, chocolate bunnies and roses.
Minor league hockey gets “amped” up with local band
If you wanna rock out to some great music, and enjoy some hockey tonight, the city of Fraser is the place to be. The Motor City Rockers, a professional minor league hockey team will be taking on the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night. After the game’s 2nd break the band Fifty Amp Fuse will take to the stage for a rocking performance. They will also play for an hour after the game. The band stopped by “Live In The D” to talk about, and give a preview of, tonight’s performance.
