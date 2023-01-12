ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Clinical trial drug helps Lansing mother with brain tumor

LANSING, Mich. – A clinical trial to treat glioblastoma is underway at the Cleveland Clinic. Researchers hope the medication will help keep the tumor from returning; But for one Lansing mom, that’s precisely what it’s doing. Katy Sanchez has participated in a clinical trial at the Cleveland...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan updates ‘Eat Safe Fish’ guidelines for 2 species in 7 different lakes

Michigan’s health department has released new guidelines on consuming two kinds of fish caught in several different lakes across the state. The updated “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines are for rainbow smelt and carp. The guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marvel at dozens of ice sculptures during Dexter Ice Fest

DEXTER, Mich. – The Dexter Ice Fest returns on Jan. 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. An event release said more than 80 sculptures will be on display around Monument Park. The free event will also feature several live demonstrations so...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See why there’s a vibrant new energy spreading Downriver

If you haven’t been to the Downriver area in a while, you may be surprised at all the changes. Downriver is made up of 18 communities in southern Wayne County. Local 4′s Christy McDonald gives you an inside look at the big push to rebrand this entire region one story at a time.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Valentine’s Day is a month away but it’s never too early to figure out how to make the day memorable for a special someone. The holiday, or some version of it, is thought to have been celebrated since ancient Rome. That said, it hasn’t always been about Hallmark hearts, chocolate bunnies and roses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Minor league hockey gets “amped” up with local band

If you wanna rock out to some great music, and enjoy some hockey tonight, the city of Fraser is the place to be. The Motor City Rockers, a professional minor league hockey team will be taking on the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night. After the game’s 2nd break the band Fifty Amp Fuse will take to the stage for a rocking performance. They will also play for an hour after the game. The band stopped by “Live In The D” to talk about, and give a preview of, tonight’s performance.
FRASER, MI

