If you wanna rock out to some great music, and enjoy some hockey tonight, the city of Fraser is the place to be. The Motor City Rockers, a professional minor league hockey team will be taking on the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night. After the game’s 2nd break the band Fifty Amp Fuse will take to the stage for a rocking performance. They will also play for an hour after the game. The band stopped by “Live In The D” to talk about, and give a preview of, tonight’s performance.

FRASER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO