Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.

