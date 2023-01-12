Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing

Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center
WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street. Once there, officers discovered a man inside...
fox5dc.com
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
Woodbridge man arrested for attempting to hit police officer with his car in 2022
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Man arrested in connection to 2017 Loudoun County arson after new DNA evidence discovered
A suspect has been indicted for a Loudoun County arson that took place over five years ago thanks to new DNA evidence.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old charged with attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking after allegedly pulling a knife on the victim at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Officers responded to 19100 Montgomery Village Ave around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the report of...
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
fox5dc.com
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of 14th Street, near Fort Stevens Drive.
mocoshow.com
Thirteen-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a 13-year-old male of Gaithersburg, with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave.
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
