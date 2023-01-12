ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Heitz

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
DENVER, CO
Kristen Walters

Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado

A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Jalopnik

Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine

If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
DENVER, CO
K99

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs

DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
9NEWS

New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon

DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Central Library is closing for two weeks

The Denver Central Library will close for two weeks starting Jan. 22. And yes, that sadly also includes the very cool children’s library within. During the two-week closure, services that are currently available to the public will be moved from the first floor’s south side to its the north side – which means the Broadway entrance will be closed.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning. The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.
DENVER, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Debates persist on TABOR refund...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE

