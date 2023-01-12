Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Jalopnik
Denver Stuck With a New but Empty Carvana Vending Machine
If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last year, you know that Carvana is in big trouble. We recently published a roundup of all the problems Carvana’s been dealing with, but the gist is that it got itself into legal trouble with several states, its stock price has tanked from about $360 per share to $6 or so, and with used car prices falling, it’s going to probably have to take a loss selling a lot of its inventory. Although in some locations, it doesn’t have any inventory at all.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs
DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon
DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
Denver audio store transforms vintage stereos into spectacular modern sound
Aural Hi-Fi refurbishes speakers, amps, and home stereo equipment to re-create the vintage vibe.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
denverite.com
Denver Central Library is closing for two weeks
The Denver Central Library will close for two weeks starting Jan. 22. And yes, that sadly also includes the very cool children’s library within. During the two-week closure, services that are currently available to the public will be moved from the first floor’s south side to its the north side – which means the Broadway entrance will be closed.
Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning. The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.
mountainjackpot.com
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledges to end homelessness in first term
In an ambitious promise, Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledged to end homelessness by the end of his first term. Accomplishing that goal, he said, is contingent on a coordinated attack on overlapping challenges that are fueling homelessness. Homelessness has spiraled out of control in Colorado in the last several...
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people
(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty. That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Debates persist on TABOR refund...
Feds investigating Englewood tiny home builder
Unusual trips to Las Vegas and $860,000 in unexplained money withdrawals have convinced a federal agency to further investigate Holy Ground Tiny Homes and its CEO Matthew Sowash.
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Comments / 0