Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th. Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Stays Unbeaten – Defeats Washington Academy 84-26 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Friday night, January 13th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Boys at Washington Academy – Friday January 13
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team looks to remain undefeated, as they travel to East Machias Friday night, January 13th when they play the Washington Academy Raiders. Ellsworth enters the game with a 9-0 record, sitting atop the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Washington Academy is in 8th place with...
Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director
At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
7th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser at Ellsworth High School January 12th
For the 1st time since 2019, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser will be held at Ellsworth High School from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th in the Cafeteria. Admission is $20.00 per person and that gets you a hand-thrown bowl and a meal. Kids under 10 are free, but they don't receive a take-home bowl.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
wabi.tv
Garage destroyed in Surry fire
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry Friday morning. According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor...
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
1st Baby Born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is a Boy!
Congratulations to Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, the proud parents of the 1st baby born in 2023 at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. Owen Lawrence was born at 8:06 a.m. on January 3rd, 2023 and weighed in at 9 pounds 5 ounces. The Birthing Department at Maine Coast...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Waffle Truck Coming to Ellsworth
I know it's January but with the news that a Waffle Truck is coming to Ellsworth, summer can't get here fast enough!. Kate Kennedy is a U.S. History teacher at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. She's also the owner of Waffle ME, and she's bringing her food truck serving gourmet Belgian Waffles to Ellsworth this summer!
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
truecountry935.com
Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead
Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
