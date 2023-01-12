ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th. Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SEARSPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys at Washington Academy – Friday January 13

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team looks to remain undefeated, as they travel to East Machias Friday night, January 13th when they play the Washington Academy Raiders. Ellsworth enters the game with a 9-0 record, sitting atop the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Washington Academy is in 8th place with...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director

At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine

With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Garage destroyed in Surry fire

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry Friday morning. According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor...
SURRY, ME
The Maine Monitor

The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area

Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Waffle Truck Coming to Ellsworth

I know it's January but with the news that a Waffle Truck is coming to Ellsworth, summer can't get here fast enough!. Kate Kennedy is a U.S. History teacher at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. She's also the owner of Waffle ME, and she's bringing her food truck serving gourmet Belgian Waffles to Ellsworth this summer!
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead

Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
BANGOR, ME
