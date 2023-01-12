Read full article on original website
Related
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota?
Anyone who's lived through a Minnesota winter knows just how cold it can get. That being said, some parts of the state have seen temperatures so extreme it's hard to even fathom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
This Wisconsin wolf traveled more than you did for the holidays
I'm JR Radcliffe, and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. That warmup you've been dreaming of starts today, with a high near 26 degrees and partly sunny skies. We still have some wind chills between minus 5 and 5 degrees, though, with gusts of wind as high as 35 miles per hour.
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions
Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
Man Retells the Terrifying History of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Everybody loves a good origin story!
The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?
If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
a-z-animals.com
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Wisconsin’s Coldest January on Record
Wisconsin is easily one of the coldest states in the US. On the border of the coldest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and only a few miles from the Canadian border, Wisconsin always gets a few cold arctic blasts each year, accompanied by a fair amount of snow. Today, we are going to see just how cold Wisconsin can get during the winter, particularly in the month of January. Let’s discover Wisconsin’s coldest January on record!
AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South
AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the new week. Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
travelawaits.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
natureworldnews.com
Nor'easter Develops Off the Atlantic Coast, Eyes for Boston, New England: Forecast Says
A Nor'easter is developing off the Atlantic Coast, with a trajectory aiming at Boston and the New England region of the northeastern United States, according to a weather forecast. The winter storm is set to bring rain showers, wet snow, and cause icy conditions with cold temperatures across the region...
97.3 KKRC
Sioux Falls, SD
148
Followers
599
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 0