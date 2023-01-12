ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?

Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions

Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?

If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot

Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Wisconsin’s Coldest January on Record

Wisconsin is easily one of the coldest states in the US. On the border of the coldest of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior, and only a few miles from the Canadian border, Wisconsin always gets a few cold arctic blasts each year, accompanied by a fair amount of snow. Today, we are going to see just how cold Wisconsin can get during the winter, particularly in the month of January. Let’s discover Wisconsin’s coldest January on record!
WISCONSIN STATE
97.3 KKRC

97.3 KKRC

