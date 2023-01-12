Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Deputies: 2 juveniles involved in West Clermont County Snapchat threat
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old was arrested in Clermont County on Friday after deputies revealed a student was involved in the West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe that the Snapchat threat came from a boy who lives in Muskegon, Michigan, after tracing...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
WLWT 5
linknky.com
Parents angry after Conner student who made threats allowed to return to school
Parents turned out in droves to Thursday night’s Boone County Board of Education meeting to express anger that a Conner High School student who the school said made threats against a teacher would be allowed to return to school. Of the 19 speakers who expressed their opinion during the...
Fox 19
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
Fox 19
Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
Fox 19
Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
Fox 19
Mason Middle School student faces punishment, incites panic with Snapchat post
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mason Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after posting an image on social media that caused panic amongst students and parents, Mason City Schools reported Friday. According to district officials, a student posted an image to Snapchat Thursday night with an airsoft gun that...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Turpin Lake Place in Anderson Township.
Fox 19
Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale.
‘She’s a fighter’: Family of missing Dayton woman pleading for community’s help
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence.
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse
Police said one man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning.
1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
WLWT 5
