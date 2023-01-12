Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Sheriffs Association offering scholarships
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for criminal justice scholarships. According to Greene County Sheriff George Dellaire, approximately 40 $750 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students around the state of Indiana. To qualify, applying students must be an Indiana resident, a current member of the association, or […]
Major changes coming to Indiana schools as climate change becomes a core subject
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Indiana schools are making significant changes to their science curriculum, with new state science standards that require more education on climate change set to take full effect by the next school year.
wbiw.com
Next call for Community Crossings matching grants is now open
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The application window is open now through Friday, January 27. Community Crossings grants are available to all local government units in the State of Indiana. Cities and towns with a population of fewer...
wbiw.com
Community Foundation awards 15 Community Impact Grants totaling $439,083
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) recognized nonprofit organizations receiving competitive grants at its January 12 Community Impact Grant Awards reception. A total of $439,083 was awarded from the Foundation’s most recent competitive Community Impact Funding Initiative. “We are so proud to share...
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
korncountry.com
First free 2023 Legal Aid Columbus walk-in clinic is Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid District 11 is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic for Bartholomew County community members this Monday, January 16, at the Legal Aid office in Columbus in the United Way Center, 1531 13th St. The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5 p.m.
wbiw.com
Hoosier Hills Food Bank creates SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Program with $100,000 grant from Feeding America
INDIANA – Hoosier Hills Food Bank is creating a new program that will identify people who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and assist them in applying for and obtaining them. A new SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Coordinator is charged with working through existing HHFB programs...
Indianapolis Recorder
New local African American history timeline dates back to 1746
Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
Special Indianapolis Public Library board meeting set, new president now serving
After some major changes to start off 2023, a special meeting of the Indianapolis Public Library Board is scheduled for next week.
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
WOWO News
Indiana GOP plan to ‘reinvent’ high school
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – A new bill in Indiana would establish accounts for students to pay for career training outside their schools, as part of House Republicans’ campaign to “reinvent” high school and align it more closely to the workforce. House Bill 1002 creates career...
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
Comments / 0