ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Domestic Violence Allegations Resurface For Controversial NFL Player Antonio Brown After Disturbing 911 Call

By Nahlah Abdur-Rahman
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGp8Q_0kCBi4bL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOnrJ_0kCBi4bL00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

NFL Star Antonio Brown is not new to controversy, in and out of sports-related drama. However, TMZ has shared audio of a 911 call to Tampa police from a woman who is presumed to be the mother of his children. The allegedly call was made by the same woman who originally pressed charges against the current NFL free agent in November, but later dropped the suit against the athlete the following month.

During the disturbing call, the victim, who remained calm while speaking to law enforcement, claims she has called 911 “multiple times before.” The woman also says Brown began to “throw all of her clothes out of the house,” and asked the police if anything could be done to stop his actions.

On the call, the woman states that after removing herself and children out of the home, he began to “send explicit videos” to their son’s phone.

Another call to the police was seemingly made by a neighbor, who also shares the victim’s story of being forced to leave the home shared with Brown.

Once law enforcement arrived at the home, officers witnessed a shoe thrown at the victim by Brown. The incident led responding officers to issue a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Brown is a recurring source of negative headlines. Outkick reported on the athlete allegedly taunting former teammate Tom Brady on his separation from wife, model Gisele Bündchen. MADAMENOIRE previously reported on Brown’s not so positive, public exchange with R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

Although the original domestic violence allegations did not result in any criminal charges or serious legal trouble, this latest development into the case may spell trouble for the infamous football star.

Antonio Brown has not made a public statement regarding the November assault situation.

RELATED CONTENT : Keyshia Cole Goes Left After Antonio Brown Talks Reckless On Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
People

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
LIMA, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Accuser Claims AB Sent Her Son “Explicit Videos”

The allegations were made in a leaked 911 call. Antonio Brown was accused of domestic violence back in November. Subsequently, there were reports that Brown was in a standoff with the police. The police had a warrant for his arrest, however, they wanted to do it peacefully as it was believed that AB had guns inside his home.
Vibe

Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence After Footage Of Removal From Flight Surfaces

Odell Beckham Jr. has broken his silence regarding the newly surfaced footage of him being kicked off of an American Airlines flight back in November 2022. “[yawn emoji] can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in,” tweeted the 30-year-old wide receiver on Thursday (Jan. 12). “All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.” More from VIBE.comPolice Footage Of Odell Beckham Jr.'s Plane Incident Surfaces OnlineTerrell Owens Contacts Cowboys, Other NFL Teams For Possible ReturnOdell Beckham...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Talks Fentanyl Dangers Amid Gangsta Boo’s Death

The “Zoom” rapper shared a video urging fans about the dangers of Fentanyl amid Gangsta Boo’s untimely death. Less than a day in to the new year, hip hop fans are grieving the loss of another legend. Memphis legend Gangsta Boo was pronounced dead on Sunday (January 1) at 43 years old.
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Motown Legend Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Assault

The son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye is under investigation for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin in his L.A. home and then took off in his Corvette before police arrived, TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... sheriff deputies received a call around...
CALABASAS, CA
rolling out

Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch

Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison

Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
HOUSTON, TX
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy