Domestic Violence Allegations Resurface For Controversial NFL Player Antonio Brown After Disturbing 911 Call

NFL Star Antonio Brown is not new to controversy, in and out of sports-related drama. However, TMZ has shared audio of a 911 call to Tampa police from a woman who is presumed to be the mother of his children. The allegedly call was made by the same woman who originally pressed charges against the current NFL free agent in November, but later dropped the suit against the athlete the following month.

During the disturbing call, the victim, who remained calm while speaking to law enforcement, claims she has called 911 “multiple times before.” The woman also says Brown began to “throw all of her clothes out of the house,” and asked the police if anything could be done to stop his actions.

On the call, the woman states that after removing herself and children out of the home, he began to “send explicit videos” to their son’s phone.

Another call to the police was seemingly made by a neighbor, who also shares the victim’s story of being forced to leave the home shared with Brown.

Once law enforcement arrived at the home, officers witnessed a shoe thrown at the victim by Brown. The incident led responding officers to issue a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Brown is a recurring source of negative headlines. Outkick reported on the athlete allegedly taunting former teammate Tom Brady on his separation from wife, model Gisele Bündchen. MADAMENOIRE previously reported on Brown’s not so positive, public exchange with R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

Although the original domestic violence allegations did not result in any criminal charges or serious legal trouble, this latest development into the case may spell trouble for the infamous football star.

Antonio Brown has not made a public statement regarding the November assault situation.

