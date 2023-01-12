ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Mother identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died. The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Nightly closures planned for NC 55 in Holly Springs-Apex area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority presses forward on its mission to complete I-540. The future southern portion is planned to extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40. To continue their work, contractors have scheduled temporary overnight road closures...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

3 adults, 3 children displaced in Durham apartment complex fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children. At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from...
DURHAM, NC

