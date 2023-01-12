Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Mother identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died. The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting now in jail with $25,000 bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000. Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
6 officers placed on leave after person in custody of Raleigh police dies outside sweepstakes parlor, chief says Taser was used
Raleigh police are investigating after an in-custody death.
cbs17
1 on loose, another in custody in connection to American Tobacco Campus shooting, wreck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ever since shots were fired and a car crashed on the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham on Jan. 10, questions have remained as to who was responsible and if they’ve been caught. On Tuesday, Durham police said two individuals have been charged, but...
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
cbs17
Arson investigation: Bottle with flammable liquid found at Wendell day care
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wendell Police Department is investigating Tuesday night’s fire at a day care as an arson. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Wendell Police Department was dispatched to a fire at the ABC Land Day Care located at 610 Raymond Drive to assist the Wendell Fire Department with the fire.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
cbs17
Moore County authorities remain in dark about culprits of substation attacks
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pete’s Family Restaurant couldn’t cook up any smothered porkchops for four days in December. The Moore County eatery was left in the dark along with more than 45,000 other Duke Energy customers on Dec. 3. “It was a disaster, you know. People got...
cbs17
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able...
cbs17
Injured Garner firefighter released from hospital after partial roof collapse, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After suffering injuries while responding to a large house fire Monday night, a Garner firefighter has been released home from the hospital. Officials with the Garner Fire Department told CBS 17 that the firefighter had been released early Tuesday morning and was “resting at home.”
cbs17
Nightly closures planned for NC 55 in Holly Springs-Apex area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority presses forward on its mission to complete I-540. The future southern portion is planned to extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40. To continue their work, contractors have scheduled temporary overnight road closures...
cbs17
Raleigh civil rights group calls out city over tactics in no-knock raid case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Yolanda Irving said the only thing she wanted was an apology. “The only thing that I have been asking about. The only thing I’ve been asking them is just to apologize,” she stated. It has been nearly two years after a no-knock police...
cbs17
3 adults, 3 children displaced in Durham apartment complex fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children. At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from...
WXII 12
High Point man found guilty of murdering pregnant woman, sentenced to life in prison, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a pregnant woman, according to the Guilford County District's Attorney's Office. Hykeem Simmons, 24, was found guilty by a jury on several counts, including first-degree murder, officials said Wednesday morning. Eighteen-year-old Anastasia Ray...
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Comments / 0