New York City, NY

Axios

FAA investigating near-miss between two airplanes at JFK airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Sunday it is investigating a near-miss between a passenger airplane operated by Delta and another operated by American Airlines at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York on Friday. Why it matters: The FAA said, based on preliminary information, that a Boeing...
