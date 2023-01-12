ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid

An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Conversations about civil rights at annual MLK ceremony in Burlington. Updated: 14...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

FISU World Games kick off 2nd week in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Day four of the FISU World Games kicked off Monday as the competition begins its second week. Athletes are competing in curling, hockey, speed skating, freestyle, snowboard cross, biathlon, figure skating, and ski jumping. It’s all about giving young athletes a chance to show off...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The number of people looking for environmentally friendly burials is on the rise. With recent legalization allowing human composting in New York, people there now have a handful of options. Norton Cemetery in Keene is reaching capacity. With an 11-acre expansion on the way, officials plan...
KEENE, NY
WCAX

Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorate MLK

The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid. Day four of the FISU world games kicks off as the competition goes into its second week. The Games continue through Sunday, the 22nd. Updated: 6 hours ago. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all of our high schools and college teams officially back in action after the new year, it was a busy week for our top 3 on 3. Coming in at number three, the UVM women’s hoops team earning a hard-fought win on Catamount Classroom Day. The Cats locked down defensively down the stretch, not allowing a single made field goal in the fourth quarter to hang on for the five-point win and extend their winning streak to three games.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The MLK weekend is traditionally a major moneymaker for Vermont ski resorts, but it hasn’t been a stellar new year for consistent snow. Sugarbush officials say the season started out with a bang with the big winter storm in December but that warm temperatures and a lack of snow have made it difficult to open more terrain. Still, they say they have seen a big demand for lodging.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Area events honor MLK legacy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Martin Luther King Day celebrations took place all over our region Monday, including at the ECHO Leahy Center in Burlington, where families gathered to honor King’s legacy and also dream big for the future. Children Monday put their dreams on a mural in honor of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a sparkle of hope after a thief hit a number of Burlington jewelry stores last month. The Howard Center and Von Bargen’s have teamed up to make a negative situation, a little better. Several shops on and off of Church Street suffered big...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Sugarbush to invest in employee housing projects

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont ski industry officials say area resorts have been struggling for several years to find housing for their employees. Sugarbush over the past several years has been at the forefront of finding a solution and is now planning a significant new investment. Sugarbush officials say finding...
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Progressives are responding to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s new public safety plan with plans of their own. In some cases, the city councilors say they want to “fill in the gaps” in the mayor’s plan, but a deep policy divide remains on some issues.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy