The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid
An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Conversations about civil rights at annual MLK ceremony in Burlington. Updated: 14...
FISU World Games kick off 2nd week in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Day four of the FISU World Games kicked off Monday as the competition begins its second week. Athletes are competing in curling, hockey, speed skating, freestyle, snowboard cross, biathlon, figure skating, and ski jumping. It’s all about giving young athletes a chance to show off...
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The number of people looking for environmentally friendly burials is on the rise. With recent legalization allowing human composting in New York, people there now have a handful of options. Norton Cemetery in Keene is reaching capacity. With an 11-acre expansion on the way, officials plan...
Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorate MLK
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 16
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all of our high schools and college teams officially back in action after the new year, it was a busy week for our top 3 on 3. Coming in at number three, the UVM women’s hoops team earning a hard-fought win on Catamount Classroom Day. The Cats locked down defensively down the stretch, not allowing a single made field goal in the fourth quarter to hang on for the five-point win and extend their winning streak to three games.
Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The MLK weekend is traditionally a major moneymaker for Vermont ski resorts, but it hasn’t been a stellar new year for consistent snow. Sugarbush officials say the season started out with a bang with the big winter storm in December but that warm temperatures and a lack of snow have made it difficult to open more terrain. Still, they say they have seen a big demand for lodging.
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
Area events honor MLK legacy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Martin Luther King Day celebrations took place all over our region Monday, including at the ECHO Leahy Center in Burlington, where families gathered to honor King’s legacy and also dream big for the future. Children Monday put their dreams on a mural in honor of...
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a sparkle of hope after a thief hit a number of Burlington jewelry stores last month. The Howard Center and Von Bargen’s have teamed up to make a negative situation, a little better. Several shops on and off of Church Street suffered big...
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Sugarbush to invest in employee housing projects
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont ski industry officials say area resorts have been struggling for several years to find housing for their employees. Sugarbush over the past several years has been at the forefront of finding a solution and is now planning a significant new investment. Sugarbush officials say finding...
Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Progressives are responding to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s new public safety plan with plans of their own. In some cases, the city councilors say they want to “fill in the gaps” in the mayor’s plan, but a deep policy divide remains on some issues.
