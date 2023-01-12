Read full article on original website
The Australian Open gets underway at Melbourne Park on Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on...
Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
Cameron Norrie defeated Jenson Brooksby to reach his 12th ATP Tour final in Auckland but Jack Draper will head to Melbourne to prepare for Monday’s Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal after losing in Adelaide.The 21-year-old was bidding to made a first ATP Tour final and was the favourite against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, who he beat comfortably at the same venue last week.But this was a different story, with Draper falling to a 6-7 (6) 7-6 (2) 6-3 loss in a gruelling contest lasting two hours and 45 minutes.Given Draper has less than 48 hours until he plays probably...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Last year's champion, Rafael Nadal will open the men's draw at the Australian Open, though he will play a deceptively difficult opponent in the first round in Britain's Jack Draper.
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Australian women’s No 1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury. Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup and Adelaide International and has now confirmed she has been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam. The...
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
The 2023 Australian Open is only a few days away, and several tennis superstars are aware of their fate as the first Grand Slam of the year kicks off in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. With the draw now set, participants have a few days to begin scouting their opponents...
Trio each has chance to overhaul injured Alcaraz in Melbourne. Three players have something more than just the opening Grand Slam crown of the year to play for at the 2023 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas all start their campaigns knowing they will become the new No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by lifting the trophy in Melbourne.
Emma Raducanu opens her Australian Open campaign against Tamara Korpatsch after the 20-year-old British No 1 declared herself fit to play the first grand slam of the season despite a recent injury scare.Raducanu rolled her ankle ASB Classic in Auckland last week but has stepped up her preparations on the practice court and said on the eve of the tournament: “It’s been a team effort to get me to this place. We’ve definitely expedited the process but I’m feeling really good and looking forward to getting out on the court.”The former US Open champion faces the 27-year-old Korpatsch, who...
MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding.
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
