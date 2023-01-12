Read full article on original website
Related
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Elon Musk's Tesla price cut comes as favorability falls among the public
Six months after CEO Elon Musk told investors that Tesla "does not have a demand problem" — which, to be fair, might've been true at the time — Tesla now appears to have a demand problem. Driving the news: The company overnight "dramatically" cut prices of its Model...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
Some Blacks still 'hodling' crypto amidst carnage
The bear market in cryptocurrencies hasn’t entirely scared off some Black investors, who originally embraced the sector as a means to build wealth. Why it matters: Overnight, battered bitcoin surged back above $20,000 after languishing for weeks close to $16,000. But crypto's winter has wiped billions off the market capitalization of digital currencies; meanwhile, the unfolding FTX scandal has contributed to a lack of trust in financial institutions, and crypto itself.
Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup predict "mild recession" coming
Three major banks are bracing for an economic downturn in 2023, including an uptick in unemployment, even as they continue to benefit from strong consumer spending and higher interest rates. Why it matters: The banking industry's convergence on the 2023 outlook comes after a period of widespread disagreement among corporate...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
Used car prices are still declining from COVID-era highs
Used vehicle prices — once at the bleeding edge of the post-COVID inflationary upswing — are falling fast. And the pace of the downturn is building, according to a leading indicator. Why it matters: While auto price movements are typically a small factor in overall inflation, outsized moves...
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
U.S. crackdown on Chinese forced labor hits solar industry
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials have seized around $1.3 billion worth of imports since a forced labor law aimed at Chinese manufacturers went into effect last June, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Intended to punish China for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities across Xinjiang province, the...
Companies still hungry for U.S. workers
Despite scary headlines about layoffs, most employers are still hungry for workers — underpinning a still-hot labor market. For evidence, look at the unemployment rate (above), which at 3.5% is near a historic low. Technically, if you include extra decimal places, the jobless rate hit 3.46% in December (hat...
India to become most populous nation — bringing opportunities and challenges
India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country sometime this year, the UN projects. Why it matters: The milestone could have major economic and societal implications for both countries — and may eventually influence trade flows and upend the global balance of power. By the...
UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks
The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that the CEO of one of the world's biggest oil firms will lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai later this year. Why it matters: The appointment of UAE climate envoy Sultan al-Jaber, who leads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil, as COP28 president was met with outrage from climate activists — many of whom were already concerned that the UAE, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, was hosting the summit.
Exxon's climate research accurately projected global warming, study finds
ExxonMobil's own climate science research, which began in the 1970s, accurately predicted the pace and severity of global warming, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study is the first to examine the performance of Exxon's internal climate modeling as well as its scientists' collaborations with outside researchers. It provides a quantitative assessment of how much the company's executives may have known about the risks of burning oil and gas and when.
What's slowing down disruptive science
Discoveries that push science in new directions are happening less often than they did in the last century, according to a new finding that will help to frame debates about how (and how much) to try to spur this type of research. Why it matters: Scientific advances fuel economies and...
How Alitheon's authentication technology is transforming collectibles
I met Alitheon's CEO, Roei Ganzarski, on the sidelines of Art Basel Miami Beach last month. He was there for obvious reasons: His company's technology can easily determine within seconds whether any given artwork is genuine or fake — if it's adopted by the artist or gallerist. Why it...
Japan doubles down on defense and U.S. alliance with an eye on China
New announcements on deeper military cooperation between the U.S. and Japan — paired with Tokyo's drive to strengthen its own defense capabilities — confirm that the officially pacifist nation is a growing military power in East Asia. The moves could also give the U.S. new tools to defend against a potential invasion of Taiwan.
Tim Cook to take 40% pay cut in 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a big pay cut this year, the company said Thursday. Driving the news: Cook's total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, which is 40% lower than last year, the company said in an SEC filing. What they're saying: The company's board committee...
China officially doubles its COVID death toll
China officially updated its COVID death toll numbers Saturday, linking nearly 60,000 deaths to COVID-19 since early December, the Associated Press reports, citing the country's top health leaders. Why it matters: These official numbers — which are likely smaller than the actual tally — doubles China's official COVID death toll...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0