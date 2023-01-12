Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO