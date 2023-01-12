Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Houston to have its coldest night of 2023, and then we’ll swiftly warm up
Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.
cw39.com
Big temperature drop behind a Thursday morning cold front
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with near-record warmth. Most highs will be in the upper 70s, but 80 degrees is possible if clouds clear enough. The record to beat is 81. A significant drop in temperatures is coming, though. A cold...
spacecityweather.com
Enjoy this week’s cold front, because after that January looks warm for awhile
Good morning. The biggest weather story of the next few days is the fog we’ll see over the next couple of mornings. A front on Thursday morning will usher in some colder and drier air to end that. But we’ll see a warming trend this weekend, and most of next week looks rather toasty for January. Does that spell the end of winter? Read on to find out.
spacecityweather.com
Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight
Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
Houston Chronicle
A bright green comet not seen since the Ice Age will be visible in Houston Friday
A newly discovered bright green comet flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years will be visible from Houston starting on Friday. Dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the cosmic snowball from the distant outer solar system was first discovered by astronomers last March using a the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, when the comet was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, the icy celestial object has "brightened substantially," NASA said.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
cw39.com
Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat for Charity During Galveston Restaurant Week
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine. Montrose Cheese & Wine is going après-ski style for its Raclette Party on the Patio. Guests can the cheese scraped onto plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie) from 1 p.m. until sold out.
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
2 injured after small aircraft hits power lines after losing power in Conroe, DPS says
The pilot said he'd lost power and tried landing in a field but struck a power line and a tree. Both he and a passenger were transported to HCA Conroe.
cw39.com
Evee’s buzzer beater helps Rice sink UTEP
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points and his left-handed floater at the buzzer carried Rice past UTEP 83-82 on Saturday. Evee finished 8-for-16 shooting and made all three of his foul shots. Quincy Olivari led Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Tae...
