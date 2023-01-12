Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Magnolia woman found mutilated, husband arrested
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man accused of killing his new bride and decapitating her in Magnolia is in jail on half a million-dollars bond. Investigators say Jared Dicus confessed to killing Angie Diaz, at the home they shared on his parent’s property on Oak Hollow just south of FM 1488.
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Houston officer injured in overnight DWI crash
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
#ICYMI: HISD reinstates Yates HS principal, Baytown HS student charged for online threat
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A Houston ISD high school principal will get to keep her job after all. The district relieved Tiffany Guillory of her duties as principal of Yates High School last month. According to...
Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
Famous sports bar in Montrose declared ‘total loss’ after fire, officials said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A famous sports bar in the Montrose area was heavily damaged by a fire Friday morning. Griff’s Irish Pub, located at 3416 Roseland Street, was under a heavy fire, according to Houston Fire Department officials when they arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Evee’s buzzer beater helps Rice sink UTEP
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points and his left-handed floater at the buzzer carried Rice past UTEP 83-82 on Saturday. Evee finished 8-for-16 shooting and made all three of his foul shots. Quincy Olivari led Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Tae...
Marathon Forecast with Team Catapult founder Jarrett Hubert
HOUSTON (CW39) – It is the mission of CATAPULT to facilitate a lifestyle of health and fitness to physically challenged individuals, so that they may meet their personal goals. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is joined by Jarrett Hubert to break down the forecast for Sunday’s race. Team Catapult upcoming...
