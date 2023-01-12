ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sheriff: Magnolia woman found mutilated, husband arrested

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man accused of killing his new bride and decapitating her in Magnolia is in jail on half a million-dollars bond. Investigators say Jared Dicus confessed to killing Angie Diaz, at the home they shared on his parent’s property on Oak Hollow just south of FM 1488.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston officer injured in overnight DWI crash

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
HOUSTON, TX
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Evee’s buzzer beater helps Rice sink UTEP

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points and his left-handed floater at the buzzer carried Rice past UTEP 83-82 on Saturday. Evee finished 8-for-16 shooting and made all three of his foul shots. Quincy Olivari led Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Tae...
HOUSTON, TX
Marathon Forecast with Team Catapult founder Jarrett Hubert

HOUSTON (CW39) – It is the mission of CATAPULT to facilitate a lifestyle of health and fitness to physically challenged individuals, so that they may meet their personal goals. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is joined by Jarrett Hubert to break down the forecast for Sunday’s race. Team Catapult upcoming...
HOUSTON, TX

