The Most Luxurious Celebrity Homes Of Young Hollywood!

By Teresa Roca
 3 days ago
Money is no object for celebrities when it comes to purchasing their dream homes! From Jennifer Lawrence ’s $8.2 million mansion to Taylor Swift ’s $19.9 million penthouse, go inside the most luxurious homes of Hollywood’s rich and famous!

At only 17 years old, Kylie Jenner purchased a $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas, California. The Spanish-style home is complete with five bedrooms, a pool, a home theater and a marble kitchen.

Lawrence snagged Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres ’ former Beverly Hills home for a whopping $8.2 million! The 5,500 square foot, French-style mansion includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Iggy Azalea and her beau Nick Young took the next step in their relationship by moving into a $3.45 million Los Angeles mansion together! The love nest boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a backyard that features a pool, fire pit and a barbeque area.

Although Rihanna put her Los Angeles home up for sale after living in it for only a year, it doesn’t make it any less stunning! The $15 million mansion comes with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an outdoor pool.

Zac Efron put his Hollywood Hills West home up for sale for $2.849 million – and we can’t understand why! The mansion comes with glass walls, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and an infinity swimming pool. It sounds like the perfect bachelor pad to us!

Welcome to New York! Swift officially became a New Yorker when she spent $19.9 million on a penthouse in the Big Apple. But the singer didn’t only buy one apartment, as she bought two for a total of 8,018 square feet!

Robert Pattinson may no longer be a bachelor, but that isn’t stopping him from enjoying his bachelor pad! His $2.2 million Hollywood Hills home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an outdoor pool.

Drake dropped $7.7 million to be the owner of a huge Hidden Hills mansion. The dream home is complete with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a tennis court, a 24-seat theater, a game room, a wine cellar and so much more.

Justin Bieber is making his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion his home – but only for the time being. The singer is renting the home for $59,000 a month!

Lea Michele snagged a $1.4 million home in Los Angeles in 2012. The cozy living space features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace and an outdoor pool.

