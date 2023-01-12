Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Roll over, Muhammad
Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
The Ring Magazine
South African boxing mourns ex-WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee
Long before Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua were filling stadiums, there was fighter in South Africa who could do the same. His name was Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight champion of the world who passed away yesterday from cancer at the age of 67. His death and illness caught most by surprise which is perhaps to be expected. In his later years Coetzee kept a low profile and did not seem particularly fond of the limelight.
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
sportszion.com
Anthony Joshua vs Demsey McKean: Heavyweight bout to take place in April, the British boxing star will be trained by Derrick James
British boxer Anthony Joshua shows signs of getting his act together by finally appointing Derrick James as new coach. Not only that the former big time prospect has also agreed on a deal to fight against undefeated Australian boxer Demsey McKean who is on a 22 fight undefeated streak with 14 wins coming via KO. Joshua himself has 22 KOs to his name and will be looking to up that number.
Anthony Joshua told ‘any place, any time’ by rumoured next opponent Demsey McKean
Anthony Joshua has been told “any place, any time” by Demsey McKean ahead of a rumoured meeting in the ring this year.The former world champion is plotting a comeback after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, with the Briton failing to regain the titles that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021. And the 33-year-old has recently been rumoured to face old rival Dillian Whyte, but a tune-up bout against McKean could allow ‘AJ’ to work on his technique and regain confidence after linking up with expected new trainer Derrick James.McKean is undefeated at 22-0, with 14 of his...
The Ring Magazine
American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba
“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
Sporting News
What time is Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 heavyweight boxing fight
A rising heavyweight, Efe Ajagba must get past a new, motivated opponent on January 14. The 28-year-old faces off against Stephan Shaw. The fight will be inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever “stained” if he doesn’t fight Benavidez & Morrell says promoter Lewkowicz
By Sean Jones: Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever stained if he retires without fighting his WBC mandatory David Benavidez and WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell. Lewkowicz, who promotes Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Morrell, believes both fighters will beat Canelo....
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com
The chaotic domino effect caused by Naoya Inoue moving up weight & vacating bantamweight titles
For years Naoya Inoue held a firm grip on boxing’s bantamweight division. ‘The Monster” was unstoppable, beating everyone in front of him with ease. It is now a new era for the division, as Inoue will be moving to bigger things, literally. During a press conference in...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
BoxingNews24.com
Rocky Fielding retires at 35
By Barry Holbrook: Former WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding announced his retirement today at 35, ending his 13-year professional career. In his prime, Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs) was a quality fighter and one of the best at 168, but his inactivity in recent years hurt his ability to stay relevant.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous
ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis posts DMs with Eddie Hearn on Twitter
By Huck Allen: Gervonta Davis posted a DM of a conversation he had with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn today on Twitter, asking him why he made a comment about him not being a “deep thinker” or an “articulate” person. Hearn explained to Gervonta that his...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
Comments / 0