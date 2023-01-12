ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
The Ring Magazine

South African boxing mourns ex-WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee

Long before Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua were filling stadiums, there was fighter in South Africa who could do the same. His name was Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight champion of the world who passed away yesterday from cancer at the age of 67. His death and illness caught most by surprise which is perhaps to be expected. In his later years Coetzee kept a low profile and did not seem particularly fond of the limelight.
OHIO STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
sportszion.com

Anthony Joshua vs Demsey McKean: Heavyweight bout to take place in April, the British boxing star will be trained by Derrick James

British boxer Anthony Joshua shows signs of getting his act together by finally appointing Derrick James as new coach. Not only that the former big time prospect has also agreed on a deal to fight against undefeated Australian boxer Demsey McKean who is on a 22 fight undefeated streak with 14 wins coming via KO. Joshua himself has 22 KOs to his name and will be looking to up that number.
The Independent

Anthony Joshua told ‘any place, any time’ by rumoured next opponent Demsey McKean

Anthony Joshua has been told “any place, any time” by Demsey McKean ahead of a rumoured meeting in the ring this year.The former world champion is plotting a comeback after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, with the Briton failing to regain the titles that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021. And the 33-year-old has recently been rumoured to face old rival Dillian Whyte, but a tune-up bout against McKean could allow ‘AJ’ to work on his technique and regain confidence after linking up with expected new trainer Derrick James.McKean is undefeated at 22-0, with 14 of his...
The Ring Magazine

American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba

“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'

For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
BoxingNews24.com

Rocky Fielding retires at 35

By Barry Holbrook: Former WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding announced his retirement today at 35, ending his 13-year professional career. In his prime, Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs) was a quality fighter and one of the best at 168, but his inactivity in recent years hurt his ability to stay relevant.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous

ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis posts DMs with Eddie Hearn on Twitter

By Huck Allen: Gervonta Davis posted a DM of a conversation he had with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn today on Twitter, asking him why he made a comment about him not being a “deep thinker” or an “articulate” person. Hearn explained to Gervonta that his...
Boxing Scene

Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash

Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.

