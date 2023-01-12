Read full article on original website
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe. Terance was a senior soldier for the...
Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was...
James H. Nicholson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson. Raised in New Castle, Jim was a...
Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
Janice B. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin. Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily...
Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, 76, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Saverio, who was affectionately known as Sam, was born September 20, 1946, in Decorata, Provincia Di Benevento, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Antonietta Mastroianni Martuccio. On August 22, 1957, at the age of 11, he moved to America with his parents and younger brother and settled in Girard.
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
Joseph H. Tarantino, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. “Joe” Tarantino, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Joe died from complications of many diseases he battled for more than ten years including cancer, kidney disease, leukemia, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others. Throughout all of these trials, Joe never complained and his faith remained strong.
Richard “Dick” Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Dale, 75 of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale.
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
Nicole Slovinsky, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Slovinsky of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 49 years old. Nicole was born on September 19, 1973, in Warren, the daughter of Steve Slovinsky and Karen Zolocsik. She obtained her bachelor’s...
Robert Keith Taylor, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Keith Taylor, 85, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after an extended illness. Robert was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1937, the son of Harry A and Ethel Marie...
Debra Georgiadis, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Georgiadis “Debbie”, 71, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Debbie was born December 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Emerick and Mary Jane Griffiths DiCioccio. She graduated from Struthers...
