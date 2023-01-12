GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, 76, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Saverio, who was affectionately known as Sam, was born September 20, 1946, in Decorata, Provincia Di Benevento, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Antonietta Mastroianni Martuccio. On August 22, 1957, at the age of 11, he moved to America with his parents and younger brother and settled in Girard.

GIRARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO