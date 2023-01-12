ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

hometownstations.com

Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware

Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
WANE-TV

Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Grover Hill Fire Department Appoints New Chief

On New Year’s Eve 2022, the Grover Hill Fire Department congratulated Chief David Volk for nearly 25 years of service as the EMS Coordinator and Fire Chief of the Grover Hill Fire Department. His dedication and countless hours of service has benefited the department and Grover Hill community goes beyond all measure. Although Volk is stepping down as chief, he will continue to serve as a firefighter/EMT for the department.
GROVER HILL, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
WANE 15

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
ZANESFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner

CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation. The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
CELINA, OH
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
FORT WAYNE, IN

