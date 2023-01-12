Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Area Electric Co-Ops Giving Away $15,400+ in Scholarships & Youth Tour Trip To Capital
North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative are now accepting applications for more than $15,400 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to our nation’s capital as part of the annual Rural Electric Youth Tour. Scholarships are open to...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Blue Scope Recycling Request Expedited Annexation For Potential Expansion
WATER … Delta resident John Henricks speaks to council regarding an increase he saw in a previous water bill. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 9th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved...
westbendnews.net
Paulding High School December Students Of the Month
Paulding High School announced their Students of the Month for December. They are (l-r): Freshman Olivia Franklin, Sophomore Emily Keezer, Junior Riley Stork, and Senior Katie Beckman.
bgindependentmedia.org
Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware
Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
wfft.com
New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
WANE-TV
Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
westbendnews.net
Grover Hill Fire Department Appoints New Chief
On New Year’s Eve 2022, the Grover Hill Fire Department congratulated Chief David Volk for nearly 25 years of service as the EMS Coordinator and Fire Chief of the Grover Hill Fire Department. His dedication and countless hours of service has benefited the department and Grover Hill community goes beyond all measure. Although Volk is stepping down as chief, he will continue to serve as a firefighter/EMT for the department.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Requests Residents Put Trash Cans Back On Curbs
January 9, 2023 Montpelier Village Council began with prayer and pledge of allegiance, followed by the approval of the agenda and the minutes of the December 19, 2022 council meeting. Also approved were the December 2022 financial reports. With no comments from the audience, council shared their reports. Nathan Thompson...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
WANE-TV
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner
CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation. The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
