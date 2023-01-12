Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Historical Association’s winter lectures return in February
A common thread that binds the three talks selected for this year’s LCHA Winter Lecture Series is that each speaker has delved deeply into Maine history to learn about certain communities of its people and the influences that shaped them. These stories are dramatic, intriguing, and surprising. The talks...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dresden continues Community Partnership with WCC
Dresden will continue its Community Partnership with Wiscasset Community Center/Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Department. The Dresden select board received a letter from Director Dwayne Goud reminding the town of the fee due for the town to continue as a Community Partner. In the letter, Goud said “some of the benefits...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WES works to remedy COVID’s impacts on learning
“Statistically, students are six months to a year behind where they normally would be due to COVID and the impact it has had on schools and student learning,” Lucy Preston, Wiscasset School Department math interventionist, told the school committee Jan. 10. Chairman Jason Putnam said, “This isn’t unique to Wiscasset. The loss of skills due to COVID is nationwide.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb considering ‘before- and after-’ school program
Edgecomb is taking a page out of Georgetown Central School’s lesson plan. On Jan. 9, Edgecomb school officials announced a pilot project to introduce a before- and after-school program. The pilot program would be for two weeks and is based on one established in Georgetown last year. “It’s been...
Comments / 0