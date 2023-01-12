“Statistically, students are six months to a year behind where they normally would be due to COVID and the impact it has had on schools and student learning,” Lucy Preston, Wiscasset School Department math interventionist, told the school committee Jan. 10. Chairman Jason Putnam said, “This isn’t unique to Wiscasset. The loss of skills due to COVID is nationwide.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO