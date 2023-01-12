Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Pittsfield holds first city council meeting of 2023, hears citizen concerns about property taxes
Absent from the meeting were Mayor Linda Tyer, Ward 3 City Councilor Kevin Sherman, Ward 5 City Councilor Patrick Kavey, and Ward 7 City Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, his fourth consecutive absence from the bimonthly meetings. During the open mic portion of the meeting, resident Ann Carey expressed frustration with the...
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
franklincountynow.com
Working Fields Expanding To Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Working Fields, a Burlington, Vermont based staffing agency has acquired Harmon Personnel Services in Greenfield from Community Action Pioneer Valley (CAPV). The acquisition took place on December 25th, 2022 and goes into full effect this month. Working with people who may have barriers to employment such as transportation,...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Hosts Workshop On Downtown Revitalization Plan
(Greenfield, MA) The City of Greenfield is hosting a workshop to update the City’s Downtown Revitalization Plan and provide an opportunity for the public to give feedback. The Downtown Greenfield Alliance is collaborating with an urban planning and design firm, Innes Associates, on Greenfield’s downtown revitalization efforts and updating the plan from the City’s 2014 Master Plan.
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Angel Santiago acquitted in 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader
WORCESTER — A Superior Court jury found Angel E. Santiago not guilty Thursday in connection with the 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader. Santiago, 30, did not react when he heard the verdict of the 12-member jury that had deliberated for most of the day Thursday. Santiago, who last lived on Fox Street...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
thereminder.com
Chief expresses concern regarding blighted properties in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM – Town officials are looking to move in on cases of blighted buildings and address issues of properties that may become sources of concern within the community. Addressing the meeting of the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen on Jan. 9, Police Chief Edward Lennon says leaders are making use of the town’s various agencies to address current issues creating a single problem now that, left unchecked, could potentially multiply or at minimum grow larger where they stand.
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
nepm.org
As COVID-19 concerns rise again, some western Massachusetts businesses notice fewer customers
Gary Caron is a hairdresser at Chameleon's Hair Salon in Northampton, Massachusetts. New Massachusetts data show the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up in the aftermath of the holidays. More people are staying home, and some businesses are noticing. The hairdressers at Chameleons Hair Salon in Northampton don't need to...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Sparks fly between prosecution and witness in trial of Springfield officer accused of lying about role in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD — Testimony got testy in Hampden Superior Court on the fourth day of the trial of a police officer accused of lying to investigators about his role in an off-duty brawl with a group of four Black patrons at Nathan Bill’s bar. On trial is suspended police...
