3 people hospitalized after two-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two cars collided on 1420 Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire crews arrived at the incident around 8:15 p.m. to find both cars’ front ends were damaged. The crash resulted in three people being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Garrett.

No word on what the cause of the accident was yet.

