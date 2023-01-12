ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

3 people hospitalized after two-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two cars collided on 1420 Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire crews arrived at the incident around 8:15 p.m. to find both cars’ front ends were damaged. The crash resulted in three people being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Garrett.

No word on what the cause of the accident was yet.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

