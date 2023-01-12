Read full article on original website
Mid-January Severe Weather, Devastating Tornadoes Slammed Alabama
Severe weather in Alabama brought devastating tornadoes, damaging winds, and up to golf-ball-sized hail across the state on Thursday, January 12. The active weather started that morning and lasted into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to complete storm surveys to identify the number of...
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service on Saturday continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds...
Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town
Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
wbrc.com
Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
alabamawx.com
CONFIRMED — Tornado Warning: Parts of Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa Co. Until 10:45 am
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST FOR SOUTH. CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA…EAST CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTHERN HALE. AT 1005 AM CST, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER AKRON, OR 7. MILES NORTHEAST OF EUTAW, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD…DAMAGING TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO. IMPACT…FLYING...
Alabama tornado risk increases: Live updates on today’s severe weather threat
The potential for severe weather -- and tornadoes -- continues for Alabama on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Severe storms --some with tornado warnings attached -- continued to track across parts of Alabama as of 1:30 p.m., and the threat will spread eastward during the day as a strong cold front moves through the state.
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
wbrc.com
Storm delivers one-two punch to Hale County
AKRON, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm systems that swept through Alabama on Thursday were brief, but very intense. Suspected tornadoes struck Hale County at two separate locations, in the Pear Road area of Greensboro and Oak Village Road. Oak Village Road, which borders a part of the Black Warrior River,...
wbrc.com
Hale County residents deal with loss of homes after severe storms Thursday
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro residents shared how their homes were affected by storms on Thursday. “I’m thankful that God saved my life. You know I mean, it takes a long time to build yourself memories and stuff like that. That stuff can be replaced but I’m thankful God spared my life,” said Doris Hill, who’s mobile home was completely destroyed.
West Alabama Schools Announce Closures, Early Dismissals as Severe Weather Approaches
DEMOPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS - NO SCHOOL. If a tornado warning is issued in our area, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Operation Storm Watch will provide you with live and local team coverage, including wall-to-wall weather with James Spann. TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages. KEEP READING: What to do...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
ABC 33/40 News
Cleanup efforts underway in Eutaw after severe weather strikes again
Cleanup efforts are underway in Greene County after a severe storm impacted Eutaw yet again. Early Friday morning, power crews were out working to restore power for residents. This is the third time within the last year Eutaw has been hit. Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers
Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Weekend Outlook: Noticeable Temperature Change for Alabamians
We just want to say that we are still thinking about all those that were impacted during the severe weather threat on Thursday. The National Weather Service will be conducting preliminary storm surveys today for multiple areas across Central Alabama. We will provide more details on the tornado totals as soon as information is available.
WAAY-TV
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
