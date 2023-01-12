ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Football Hosts Tornado Disaster Relief Drive in T-Town

Last week, Alabama was hit by multiple tornadoes that caused lots of damage during a severe weather outbreak. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a “State of Emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.”. The University of Alabama Football program has launched the “Alabama Tornado Disaster Relief...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Storm delivers one-two punch to Hale County

AKRON, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm systems that swept through Alabama on Thursday were brief, but very intense. Suspected tornadoes struck Hale County at two separate locations, in the Pear Road area of Greensboro and Oak Village Road. Oak Village Road, which borders a part of the Black Warrior River,...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hale County residents deal with loss of homes after severe storms Thursday

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro residents shared how their homes were affected by storms on Thursday. “I’m thankful that God saved my life. You know I mean, it takes a long time to build yourself memories and stuff like that. That stuff can be replaced but I’m thankful God spared my life,” said Doris Hill, who’s mobile home was completely destroyed.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers

Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
ALABAMA STATE
WXII 12

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Weekend Outlook: Noticeable Temperature Change for Alabamians

We just want to say that we are still thinking about all those that were impacted during the severe weather threat on Thursday. The National Weather Service will be conducting preliminary storm surveys today for multiple areas across Central Alabama. We will provide more details on the tornado totals as soon as information is available.
ALABAMA STATE
