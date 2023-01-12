Read full article on original website
NC Republicans begin talks about changes to state abortion law
The Senate leader said there should be exceptions for rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother.
OPINION: We’ve been here before
Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the 15 votes required to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before. Our state was breaking the shackles...
WLOS.com
Cawthorn claims he never heard from Edwards about data; Edwards responds with screenshots
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Former NC District 11 congressman Madison Cawthorn responded to newly sworn-in NC-11 Rep. Chuck Edwards' claim that Cawthorn's office did not transfer official constituent casework by the deadline of Dec. 23, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, Edwards' office released a statement that not only said...
WRAL
NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency
The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
FOX Carolina
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education. “It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of...
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to protect state’s Information Technology Infrastructure
RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The Order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.
WLOS.com
Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
WCNC
NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice
RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
Q&A: North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross talks house ethics, George Santos
Rep. Ross addresses her new appointment and the questionable background of newly elected New York congressman George Santos (R) in her latest interview with CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
N. Carolina auditor, Medical Board clash over review results
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s state auditor and the panel that disciplines physicians clashed over a performance review released Thursday in which auditors said they were hamstrung scrutinizing how they handled provider complaints because the panel denied them information. The board pushed back, saying that state and federal...
wcti12.com
Gov. Cooper signs executive order prohibiting TikTok, other apps for state employees
RALEIGH, Wake County — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT)...
ednc.org
Perspective | Pay raises now to change conversations on teaching
The State Board of Education wants the General Assembly to tweak current laws to allow a few local school districts to test a major shift in how public school teachers are licensed and paid. The request also poses a test for lawmakers to manage a complex issue and act in the long-term interests of its K-12 students.
WCNC
North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein
RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:. Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034)
bpr.org
Audit says public can't be sure N.C. Medical Board properly oversees physician misconduct; the board disagrees
State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. As a result, auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. In response, the medical board says it is bound by state law...
newsfromthestates.com
Utilities Commission approves new plan to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates are underwhelmed
However, many clean energy and environmental advocates quickly decried the plan as deferential to the utility. “Tragically, the NC Utilities Commission went along with Duke Energy’s massive, climate-wrecking fracked gas expansion,” Jim Warren, executive director of NC WARN, Duke’s perennial nemesis, wrote. “The commission also seemed to go along with Duke’s request to greatly limit new solar projects indefinitely pending billions in new – and likely controversial – transmission projects.”
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
bpr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC files formal protest after Aetna health care awarded right to represent state employees
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state's health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care officially on Jan. 4.
