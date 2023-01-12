ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to protect state’s Information Technology Infrastructure

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The Order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

Perspective | Pay raises now to change conversations on teaching

The State Board of Education wants the General Assembly to tweak current laws to allow a few local school districts to test a major shift in how public school teachers are licensed and paid. The request also poses a test for lawmakers to manage a complex issue and act in the long-term interests of its K-12 students.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Utilities Commission approves new plan to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates are underwhelmed

However, many clean energy and environmental advocates quickly decried the plan as deferential to the utility. “Tragically, the NC Utilities Commission went along with Duke Energy’s massive, climate-wrecking fracked gas expansion,” Jim Warren, executive director of NC WARN, Duke’s perennial nemesis, wrote. “The commission also seemed to go along with Duke’s request to greatly limit new solar projects indefinitely pending billions in new – and likely controversial – transmission projects.”
IOWA STATE
bpr.org

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC

