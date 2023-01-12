ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

DeSantis seeks Florida university information on trans health care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s Office...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida state attorney forms new animal cruelty task force

TAVARES, Fla. – A state attorney is delivering justice with a new animal cruelty task force spanning across three Central Florida counties. William “Bill” Gladson, of Florida’s fifth judicial circuit, said it was the passion of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus that pushed his office to start its new animal cruelty task force.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida gas prices fall, but not likely to drop more in coming days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices recently decreased, but the drop is expected to be short-lived, officials said. As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon fell 6 cents in Florida to $3.26. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida man accused of lying to FBI about pledging support to ISIS

A Florida man was arrested and faces charges of lying to FBI agents about his support of the terrorist group ISIS, according to court records released earlier this month. Records show that for several months during 2020, Moad Mohamed Benkabbou had expressed support for ISIS and discussed joining the group, which is considered a foreign terrorist organization.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...

