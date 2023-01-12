Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.

CAMDEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO