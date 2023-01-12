Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Southeastern Oklahoma ends seven-game SAU streak
Gregory Hammond Jr. logged a hefty double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but visiting Southeastern Oklahoma earned a 79-68 win Saturday. Southern Arkansas cut a 24-point deficit midway through the first half down to five points at the intermission. Southeastern Oklahoma shot 50% from the floor and used 24 makes from the charity stripe for the Great American Conference win.
magnoliareporter.com
Big second half leads to seventh-straight victory as Muleriders dispatch East Central
Southern Arkansas shot 56.5% from the floor in the final 20 minutes of action on Thursday night as the Muleriders beat East Central 74-65. SAU overcame a six-point halftime deficit to dispatch East Central in a game that saw 11 lead change. Southern Arkansas moves to 10-3 overall and its...
magnoliareporter.com
Muleriders dealt GAC loss by East Central, look to bounce back Saturday
Southern Arkansas awarded East Central their first GAC victory Thursday while suffering the sixth loss of their own. The Muleriders led the visiting Tigers for the majority of the game, including a high of 11 points in the second quarter, but lost the lead with just over a minute to play and unfortunately were unable to recover in a 79-76 loss.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas corporation news for week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas corporation news for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Magnolia Regional Health System, Inc., Brett Kinman, 101 Hospital Drive, Magnolia filed 1/6/23. Nevada. Articles of Amendment, Grams' Creations LLC, Audrea Mixon, 1981 U.S. Hwy 371...
dequeenbee.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
magnoliareporter.com
Lennie Bee Roy
Lennie Bee Roy was the fourth child born to Clarence Sr. and Willie Mae Westbrook in Waldo. She was given the nickname “Red” due to her naturally red hair, which matched her independent, caring and vibrant personality. Lennie has always credited her gentle giving nature to her beloved mother, who taught her children to be strong, assertive, and love God. Thus, influencing Lennie to accept the Lord at a young age and continue faithfully trusting in God until her transitioning.
magnoliareporter.com
Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 54, of Lewisville passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Christine Garner
Christine Garner, 90, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Wentworth Place. Christine was born on February 2, 1932 in Pine Bluff. She was a nursing assistant for Dr. Tilley in Arkadelphia for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needle point, and loved to exercise with her Silver Sneakers group.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases at 81 in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Friday, but increased in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the county. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,656. Total Active Cases: 81. Down one since...
magnoliareporter.com
Retirement party officially ends Sheriff Mike Loe's tenure
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said his final goodbyes to his career with the county Wednesday after 12 years and a total of 50 years in law enforcement. Around 85 to 100 well-wishers came by to shake his hand and congratulate him on this milestone at his come-and-go retirement reception inside the courtroom of the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility.
magnoliareporter.com
Mark Anthony Easter
Mark Anthony Easter, 52, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12 at his home from injuries suffered in a house fire. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Comments / 0