San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 16, 2023

For four days and in five shows, watch this classic musical right here in San Antonio!. Set in the East Village in New York City, this heartwarming story follows a group of bohemians that fall in love, and find their voice, and live for today. Where: Carlos Alvarez Studio Center...
Houston Chronicle

The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio

The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
KSAT 12

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers

UVALDE – We are less than a month out from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. In a change this year, rodeo officials are hosting a qualifier competition in Uvalde rather than having the rodeo be invitation-only. After more than a year of hard work and thousands of...
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio

Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
