sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 16, 2023
For four days and in five shows, watch this classic musical right here in San Antonio!. Set in the East Village in New York City, this heartwarming story follows a group of bohemians that fall in love, and find their voice, and live for today. Where: Carlos Alvarez Studio Center...
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
East San Antonio has seen many changes since the last MLK March
SAN ANTONIO — While thousands of eyes will be on the Alamodome Friday night, there is another huge crowd pleasing event on the horizon that will also have locals flooding the streets. What is said to be the largest Martin Luther King Junior event in the country steps off...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo holds Uvalde qualifiers
UVALDE – We are less than a month out from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. In a change this year, rodeo officials are hosting a qualifier competition in Uvalde rather than having the rodeo be invitation-only. After more than a year of hard work and thousands of...
Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
San Antonio-based Stout House plans two new locations on the city's far West Side
Both are situated just south of Government Canyon State Park and will open this spring.
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio
Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
San Antonio improves Harry Wurzbach intersection to relieve traffic
You're free, Harry Wurzbach drivers!
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to be featured on episode of Steven Raichlen's Planet BBQ
The St. Mary's Strip walk-up restaurant is also planning to move to larger digs across the street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio, Hill Country in rare crossroad of two upcoming solar eclipses
SAN ANTONIO – Texas, and more specifically some areas of San Antonio and the Hill Country, have the rare luck of seeing two solar eclipses within six months. The first is an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the second is a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024.
