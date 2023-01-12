Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Wintry mess on Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 15, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain will arrive on Monday morning. While amounts will generally be light (T-2" of snow total), slick conditions are possible for the Monday morning commute across much of the Northland.
boreal.org
Weekend forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 14, 2023. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. A wintry mix is likely to enter the area on Monday, associated with a winter system moving across the central...
FOX 21 Online
1,000 Nights Sleeping Outside
Duluth, Minn. — This was not a bad dream, especially for Isaac Ortman and the people who know him. When he was just 12, the pandemic began, and as lark he decided that he would spend ten nights sleeping outside. That was in April of 2020. When the first challenge was met, he decided he could go longer and he did.
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
WDIO-TV
One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire
On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Girl’s Greyhound basketball team welcomed Minneapolis Washburn to the Juice Box on Saturday where East earned the 51-37 win. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward
Minnesota- January 14 through 16 is a Fish Free with Kids weekend! During those three days, Minnesotans can fish for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years or younger. The DNR hosts free fishing weekends throughout the year to encourage people to get out and try something new. They encourage anglers to check ice conditions before they head out and remember that no ice is 100% safe.
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
northernnewsnow.com
DECC looking to the state to fund $9 million repair project
DULUTH, MN. -- The DECC has been open for nearly 60 years and according to leaders there, it’s in need of some serious infrastructure improvements. “We have a lot of things from 1966 that probably should have been fixed maybe in the 80′s,” said the DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman. “Now a lot of them are in really rough shape.”
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted...
Comments / 0