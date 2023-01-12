Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Yardbarker
Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, reflects on Steelers QB’s rookie year
It’s been quite the year for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paternoster posted a heartfelt tribute to the rookie signal-caller, who wrapped his first year in the league this past week. “Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next,” Paternoster captioned her carousel of photos, which featured her cozying up Pickett, 24, in one snap while posing with family on the field in another. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett opened the year as the second-string quarterback following a strong preseason. Although the Steelers tapped veteran quarterback Mitch...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth has 'heard stories' about Patriots HC Bill Belichick, wouldn't play for him
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Newburyport, Massachusetts native, may have grown up a New England Patriots fan, but he'd never want to play for the organization. Freiermuth's reasoning has nothing to do with the Steelers' rivalry with the Patriots but everything to do with its iconic head coach,...
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to...
FOX43.com
Pittsburgh headed in right direction for 2023 | Locked On Steelers
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers avoided a losing season for a 16th straight year. But at 9-8 with missing playoffs, is the franchise headed in the right direction?
Yardbarker
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Has ‘99.9 Percent’ Chance To Return To Team After Second Half Results
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to continue to have Matt Canada calling plays for them in 2023 despite warning signs that his offense doesn’t work in the NFL. The former college coordinator took over play-calling duties in the last year of the legendary career of Ben Roethlisberger, and this season with a mix of Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett has scored 35 passing touchdowns total in his tenure.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their offensive coordinator plans for 2023, which has many assuming Matt Canada will stay for another season. And with fans on the edge of their seat waiting for an answer one way or another, we now know he's still at the facility.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement
13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
NFL Fans Want 1 Coach Fired Over Controversial Decision
Although the Chargers clinched a playoff berth this season, a large portion of the NFL world believes head coach Brandon Staley should be fired. In Week 18, Staley gave his starters significant playing time against the Broncos. It was a questionable decision considering the Chargers couldn't ...
Comments / 1