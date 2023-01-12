ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, reflects on Steelers QB’s rookie year

It’s been quite the year for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paternoster posted a heartfelt tribute to the rookie signal-caller, who wrapped his first year in the league this past week. “Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next,” Paternoster captioned her carousel of photos, which featured her cozying up Pickett, 24, in one snap while posing with family on the field in another. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett opened the year as the second-string quarterback following a strong preseason. Although the Steelers tapped veteran quarterback Mitch...
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Has ‘99.9 Percent’ Chance To Return To Team After Second Half Results

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to continue to have Matt Canada calling plays for them in 2023 despite warning signs that his offense doesn’t work in the NFL. The former college coordinator took over play-calling duties in the last year of the legendary career of Ben Roethlisberger, and this season with a mix of Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett has scored 35 passing touchdowns total in his tenure.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their offensive coordinator plans for 2023, which has many assuming Matt Canada will stay for another season. And with fans on the edge of their seat waiting for an answer one way or another, we now know he's still at the facility.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement

13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
NFL Fans Want 1 Coach Fired Over Controversial Decision

Although the Chargers clinched a playoff berth this season, a large portion of the NFL world believes head coach Brandon Staley should be fired.  In Week 18, Staley gave his starters significant playing time against the Broncos. It was a questionable decision considering the Chargers couldn't ...
