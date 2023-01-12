Read full article on original website
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Gboard preps a new look for its shortcut toolbar
Gboard's toolbar has been a staple of the keyboard app since its beginning seven years ago, providing quick access to key features such as stickers, GIFs, themes, one-handed mode, clipboard, and more. The Google keyboard is designed to make it easier to distinguish these toolbar shortcuts and actual keyboard letters by applying no borders to them and placing them all in a row above the keys, but this could change soon. Google has been spotted testing a new design for the shortcut toolbar that will make it look like your regular keys.
Google Home's richer TV controls are rolling out widely
The Google Home app for Android and iOS is pretty tightly integrated with the Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV devices, but it's been a bit lacking when it comes to controlling other screens. If your TV is connected to the internet, there was a decent chance you could add it to Google Assistant, but until now, most users would only be get access to the most basic controls. An update to this UI has been in the works for months, and now it looks like it's finally starting to reach most users.
It looks like Google is cooking up yet another new Chromecast
The newest Chromecast, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV (HD), is only a few months old, but we could be due for another new streaming dongle out of Google in the near future. According to 9to5Google, the latest preview update for Google Home makes reference to a yet-unannounced Chromecast with Google TV device. As for what exactly it could be, there's not much to go on — but we have our theories.
Google Meet will now save you from embarrassing memory lapses during presentations
Google Meet makes it super easy to present with Slides, thanks to its tight integration with Google's app ecosystem. But while you're presenting to all your colleagues on a video call, it's your personal notes that save you from any faux pas. To make your speaker notes easier to access, Google Meet is adding a new tool that will put your notes right next to your presentation.
Note hopping in Evernote is finally as easy as it is on Notion
It takes a lot of effort for an app like Evernote — especially when it's under new management — to hold its own in a crowded market with rival services like OneNote and Notion. Ecosystem lock-in plays a role in OneNote's success while Notion has been making to-dos work better for all sorts of people. Evernote's strength, on the other hand, is offering a pleasant and user-friendly note-taking experience, but the service can't rest on its laurels. If it wants to continue to rank among the best note-taking apps, Evernote's going to have to catch up... and it's starting to.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
10 best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant
Announced in May 2016, Google Assistant has evolved from answering basic questions to booking restaurant reservations, reading articles, giving a helping hand during long customer support calls, and more. Google's answer to Siri is no longer limited to setting the alarm, creating a reminder, or calling your friends. Here are the best tips to get the most out of Google Assistant on the top flagship and budget Android phones.
The first Paranoid Android beta is live for the Nothing Phone 1
The Nothing Phone 1 was among the most hyped phones of 2022. While the smartphone did not set the sales chart on fire, it stood out among the best Android phones with its unique design and price. Unlike other Android manufacturers, Nothing even actively encouraged third-party development by releasing the phone's kernel sources and the full device tree soon after its launch. It also teased Paranoid Android coming to the Phone 1, with the first alpha build of the Android 13-based ROM dropping in October 2022. Three months later, the Paranoid Android team is releasing the first beta build of their ROM for the Phone 1.
Here's how to get Google Play Games for PC working on your underpowered machine
With Windows officially supporting Android apps, Google has brought the Play Store to PCs if only for just its games. The Google Play Games on PC beta has been out for a few months, but some eager would-be users have been locked out of using it thanks to the minimum spec requirements. If your PC doesn't meet them, Google is giving you a way to slide through them, but you might have a pretty rough experience with the beta itself.
The Google Pixel 7 series has a video call quality problem
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are some of the best Android phones on the market right now, but that doesn't mean they're perfect. While most problems people run into aren't widespread, the flagship duo has its fair share of issues, with the most egregious one being spontaneously shattered camera covers. The latest trouble to crop up is also related to the camera, but it's likely that software is the culprit. Google Pixel 7 owners report that the image quality is comparatively bad during video calls across different apps, including Google Meet.
How to use WhatsApp to take notes or chat with yourself
There's no shortage of fantastic note-taking apps on the Play Store. Some of them, like Google Keep, allow you to store web links and photos in notes. These could be convenient if you're tied into the Google ecosystem. Still, for some of us, it's just another app adding to the clutter on our phones. It turns out WhatsApp's self-messaging feature can be the ideal middle ground.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here's what that means for the average user.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 can force-theme all icons on your home screen
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 just hit your Pixel phone this week, as long as you have joined the Android beta program. While there aren't too many features on the surface other than the very welcome addition of new emoji, there are some further tweaks lurking in the code and behind feature flags. Among them is an option many have long waited for: Google is experimenting with a flag that forces themed icons on all apps on your phone.
Google's upcoming eSIM tweaks put users in control, not carriers
Google just began distributing its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 release, giving Pixel fans a glimpse of things to come in the March Feature Drop. In addition to 31 new emoji and a feature that lets you force-theme icons on your home screen, this latest version contains code that hints at major quality of life improvements for Android's eSIM experience.
31 new emoji hit Google Pixels with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2
New year. New you. New dawn. New light. We got any more of these? How about new emoji? The Unicode Consortium published its official list of new emoji back in September. As expected with any major software maintainer, Samsung put up its own designs for Galaxy device owners to use shortly afterward. Now, in 2023, Google's next in the queue and it looks to be drip feeding these fresh symbols to devices on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.
How to delete a Google review
Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
Google Docs matures with its latest tool for the most demanding editing die-hards
Google Docs isn't just one of the most widely used word processors around because it's available for free with every Gmail account — it's also decently powerful. But while both personal and Workspace users rely on Docs for all their writing needs, there are plenty of diehards out there who still swear by Microsoft Word, pointing to the availability of its more advanced features. Google Docs keeps expanding functionality to narrow that gap, and with this latest addition, it's even closer to that goal than ever.
Android 13 QPR2 is prepping a whole new way to record and cast your screen
Android's beta program is an excellent way for Pixel users to try out upcoming new OS features on their phones before its public release. Google is currently testing the second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) for Android 13 and dropped the second beta earlier in the week. The new build is light on user-facing changes, but the underlying code points to several new features in development. One such feature spotted in Android 13 QPR1 was partial screen recording. More details about the option have now been spotted in the second beta release of the OS.
WhatsApp is making it easier to block your most annoying acquaintances
WhatsApp is used by billions of people around the world, making it a lucrative target for spammers. While it offers a few basic tools to manage unsolicited messaging, blocking any spammy contacts is by far the best way to keep your inbox clean. To help it stay that way, WhatsApp is working on adding a couple of new shortcuts to make it extra easy to block annoying people and businesses.
