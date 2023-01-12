Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Frankford area. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As the Chevrolet approached a left curve in the roadway, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway. The operator swerved to re-enter the roadway and the Chevrolet began skidding sideways in a southwesterly direction. The Chevrolet skidded across the roadway and then exited the north edge of Roxana Road, where it overturned. The Chevrolet continued overturning, striking a small tree and then the right rear side of a parked 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a residence located in the 36000 block of Roxana Road. The 1997 Chevrolet continued in a southwesterly direction, where it struck an attached garage at the same residence.
Green Alert Issued for Missing Veteran
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Green Alert for 67-year-old, Charles Darby. Darby was last seen on January 12, 2023, in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Darby have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Darby is described as a...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning
Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Robbery of Cell Phone Store
Delaware State Police have arrested Ahmed Sawadogo, 20, of New York, NY for the robbery of a cell phone store that occurred in December of 2022. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the AT&T located at 3601 Concord Pike, Wilmington for a reported robbery. The investigation revealed that three male suspects entered the business through an opened rear entry door as an employee was returning to the store after starting his vehicle. The suspects forced the victim back into the store, demanded cell phones, and threatened to harm the remaining three other employees in the business. The suspects then removed an undisclosed number of phones and fled the area.
Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl
A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday. Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
One injured in Dover shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday evening. We’re told police responded to the unit block of Stevenson Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but a short time later, learned that a 20-year-old male had walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was reportedly unable to communicate well with officers due to his injured and was transferred to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation
The Delaware State Police have arrested four people on various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. On January 11, 2023, at approximately […] The post Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident
The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
Concord Man Hallucinating on Methamphetamine Arrested
On December the 16th at 7:45 p.m., members from the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Path Valley Road for a possible active burglary. Through the proceeding investigation, it was determined that Marshall Daihl, 37 of Concord, attempted to enter into his neighbor’s residence, while he was allegedly hallucinating on methamphetamine.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Delaware man allegedly stole $850 in video games from Lancaster Target
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man allegedly stole 15 videos games valued at nearly $850 from a Target in Lancaster. It was later found he had allegedly attempted to or stole nearly $30,000 in merchandise from several Target stores. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 27-year-old Juan...
