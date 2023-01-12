Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Frankford area. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As the Chevrolet approached a left curve in the roadway, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway. The operator swerved to re-enter the roadway and the Chevrolet began skidding sideways in a southwesterly direction. The Chevrolet skidded across the roadway and then exited the north edge of Roxana Road, where it overturned. The Chevrolet continued overturning, striking a small tree and then the right rear side of a parked 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a residence located in the 36000 block of Roxana Road. The 1997 Chevrolet continued in a southwesterly direction, where it struck an attached garage at the same residence.

