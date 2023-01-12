ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Erica Mcneal
3d ago

🙏🏿🙏🏿🤦🏿‍♀️that baby look tired and worn out already she look sad and lost. Please keep her safe god wrap your loving arms around her tight and never let that baby go please guide her footsteps in the right direction.

Lisa Ricard
1d ago

She has been found. I know her and her family. She comes from a loving home and a Mother who works very hard to take care of both her daughters. So no judgment. Times are tough for everyone. We need to show kindness and compassion in these situations.

Queen Cookie
3d ago

I pray that she is found safe and alive.

