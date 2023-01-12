Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Woman charged in Akron funeral procession crash that killed 2 young boys, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced an arrest Wednesday in a Oct. 2022 car crash that killed two young boys. Investigators said Tynicka Allen, 30, surrendered Tuesday at the police station and was arrested. The crash took place Oct. 6, 2022 as a funeral procession was traveling on South...
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Linndale police officer smashed a Cleveland man’s car window, pointed a gun at him and shoved him to the ground during a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit. Fred Haynes and his girlfriend, Shannon Moneypenny, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland earlier...
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
cleveland19.com
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights police interview suspect in luring incident; charges to be determined
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights police officers announced Wednesday a reported child enticement near Lander Elementary School remains under investigation. Police were called Tuesday afternoon after two students walking home from school told their parents a man had approached them and asked if they needed a ride. Detective...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
cleveland19.com
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed. Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street...
Man arrested in shoplifting incident found to be wanted for Cleveland murder
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A man who accompanied a woman found to be shoplifting from a Wickliffe business was wanted by Cleveland Police for murder. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 8 p.m. on...
Teen girl missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Assault: Washington Boulevard. At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted...
cleveland19.com
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills Police confirmed the department’s drone found two suspects hiding deep in the woods after they crashed a stolen car. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen car that eventually crashed before the two suspects ran away on Jan. 15, according to BHPD.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
cleveland19.com
$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims Jan. 13 at a home in the...
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
orangeandbluepress.com
Cleveland Shooting Leaves 4 Individuals Dead on the Spot; Another Person Died, and an 8-Year-Old in Critical Condition
A house shooting occurs in Cleveland, Ohio, last January 16, 2023. Cleveland police reported that on Friday, they were informed that five people had been shot at a residence in the Brooklyn Centre district, a few miles south of the city center. According to police, three people—two adults and a...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
Comments / 0