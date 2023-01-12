ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims Jan. 13 at a home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
TOLEDO, OH

