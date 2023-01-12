Read full article on original website
Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In
Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
wqcs.org
Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast History Festival celebrates region's rich past
The Treasure Coast celebrated its history on Saturday in downtown Fort Pierce. The 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Sunrise Theater located at 117 S. Second St. The free festival featured historical exhibitions, in addition to three presentations...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie
If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
luxury-houses.net
The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million
10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida, but a new complex near Greenacres is set to open soon.
wflx.com
Grant helps Palm Beach Co. nonprofit provide transportation for homeless youth
Youth in Palm Beach County experiencing homelessness are getting some help with transportation thanks to a recent grant. On Thursday, Impact the Palm Beaches visited Vita Nova in West Palm Beach to tour the facility's new two buses purchased with the $100,000 grant Impact the Palm Beaches granted the nonprofit back in April.
wflx.com
'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show
When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product. Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year. "It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I...
cw34.com
Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
wflx.com
Boys & Girls Club gym converted into cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce
As the cold temperatures start to settle in emergency, shelters are opening up throughout the Treasure Cast for those in need. At Percy Creek gym in Fort Pierce, volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing for another blistering cold weekend. With temperatures dipping down into the 40’s, the Boys & Girls Club facility was converted into a much-needed cold weather shelter.
wflx.com
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday. The celebration was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Blue Heron Boulevard. Last year's event was canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The parade...
wflx.com
House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning. The fire was reported at around 8:24 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of E Lakewood Road. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the home. It took firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer
Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
cbs12.com
Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
