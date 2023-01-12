Rock Climbing and Sabotage in New Reality Competitions, Back to ‘Valhalla,’ Velma’s Story, We Heart ‘Ghosts’

You know how good Yellowjackets was in its first season? It looks like the Showtime drama is going to be even better in its second. The first teaser has been released (after a flickering candle on the show’s social channels melted in real time for an hour until dawn broke), and not only does it offer a look at where Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is following her kidnapping at the end of Season 1 — “darkness, we brought it back with us,” she says of their time after the crash — but at life in the wilderness for the teens as they face winter as well.

2 DAYS AGO