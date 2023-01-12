Rock Climbing and Sabotage in New Reality Competitions, Back to ‘Valhalla,’ Velma’s Story, We Heart ‘Ghosts’

Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
‘Poker Face’: “Endless Possibilities” For Natasha Lyonne’s Human BS Detector To Keep Solving Crimes Past Season 1
Poker Face, Rian Johnson’s drama series starring Natasha Lyonne as a human bullsh*t detector, wasn’t conceived as a limited series and the Knives Out filmmaker said there are “endless possibilities” to continue in success. Lyonne stars as Charlie, an effortlessly cool, cheap beer drinking woman with a preternatural ability to solve crimes. After a casino boss seeks her out to use her abilities for nefarious purposes, Charlie goes on the run and gets mixed up in more crimes. Johnson says that it’s a “how to catch ‘em” rather than a whodunnit as the crime is front and center in each episode. But while...
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
‘Heartstoppers’ actor Sebastian Croft addresses ‘Harry Potter’ game backlash
Sebastian Croft is casting a protective charm over himself. The “Heartstoppers” actor is addressing the backlash he has been receiving from fans of the Netflix series after it was revealed he would voice one of the characters in the upcoming “Hogwarts Legacy” video game. “I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all ‘Harry Potter’ was to me, was the magical world I grew up with,” the 21-year-old actor said in a tweet. “This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe wholeheartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”...
tvinsider.com
‘Up Here’: Mae Whitman & Carlos Valdes Get Musical for Hulu’s Rom-Com (PHOTOS)
Hulu‘s getting in the musical spirit this spring as it makes way for the romantic comedy series Up Here starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, which is set to premiere Friday, March 24, on the streamer. In anticipation of the show’s release, Hulu unveiled several first-look photos from the...
tvinsider.com
Robbie Knievel Dies: Daredevil Son of Evel Knievel Was 60
Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. The second-generation daredevil and motorcyclist was 60 years old. Robbie died on Friday, January 13 in Reno, Nevada of pancreatic cancer. His older brother, Kelly Knievel, told CBS News he died after being in hospice care for three days. “It was...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces Elijah Wood & Teases Winter in the Wilderness (VIDEO)
You know how good Yellowjackets was in its first season? It looks like the Showtime drama is going to be even better in its second. The first teaser has been released (after a flickering candle on the show’s social channels melted in real time for an hour until dawn broke), and not only does it offer a look at where Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is following her kidnapping at the end of Season 1 — “darkness, we brought it back with us,” she says of their time after the crash — but at life in the wilderness for the teens as they face winter as well.
tvinsider.com
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)
Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.
tvinsider.com
‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Final Season Premiere & Finale Dates Set at The CW
The CW will be saying goodbye to two of its dramas this spring — and airing their series finales on the same day in the summer!. Riverdale will air its seventh and final season premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 9/8c, following an original episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew‘s fourth and final season will begin on Wednesday, May 31 at 8/7c. Both dramas will air their series finales on Wednesday, August 23. Plus, check out photos above and below for both.
tvinsider.com
Hugh Dillon Details Long History With Taylor Sheridan, From ‘Flashpoint’ to ‘Yellowstone’
Hugh Dillon’s professional relationship with Taylor Sheridan — the two co-created Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2 premieres January 15 on Paramount+) — goes way back. You likely know that Dillon starred on Sheridan’s Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) friend who died during a hold-up at a diner. The drama just scored its first major award win, with Costner taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. That was “well deserved,” Dillon tells TV Insider.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bear,’ ‘Snowfall’ & More FX Stars Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)
The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is in full swing, and the stars of your favorite shows are dropping by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio. Among the various talent that have dropped in, stars from FX‘s The Bear, Justified: City Primeval, Snowfall, Dave,...
tvinsider.com
‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere (PHOTOS)
One week ahead of the That ’90s Show premiere, new and old cast members rocked up to the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles for Netflix‘s special screening reception on Thursday (Jan 12) night. The That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda),...
tvinsider.com
‘And Just Like That…’ John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw for Season 2 (PHOTOS)
And Just Like That… is getting an extra dose of Sex and the City nostalgia as longtime fan-favorite John Corbett returns in his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) on-again-off-again love from years past. Previously teased in August of 2022, Corbett’s return might not come...
tvinsider.com
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
tvinsider.com
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
tvinsider.com
‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red
Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
