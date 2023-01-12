Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76
Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
Carole Cook, of 'The Lucy Show' and 'Sixteen Candles,' Dies at 98
Carole Cook, the flame-haired comedic actress who was part of Lucille Ball's personal and professional orbit, and who Gen Xers remember fondly as the grandmother in "Sixteen Candles," died Wednesday in L.A. Cook had recently suffered a fall and had been hospitalized, but reportedly died at home of heart failure....
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms
Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death Is Astounding: Details
Despite being the only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley‘s net worth is surprisingly less than what his only heir should have for a fortune. Keep reading for details on how much money Lisa Marie has. What Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth?. Elvis’ only...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
NME
Don Williams, last surviving Williams Brother, has died at 100
Don Williams – the last surviving member of the original Williams Brothers quartet – has died at the age of 100. The singer’s passing was confirmed by his widow, Jeanne, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Branson, Missouri, on Friday (January 6). His death was owed to “natural causes”.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
TODAY.com
‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor Bob Penny dies at 87
Character actor Bob Penny, who had roles in box-office hits "Forrest Gump" and "Sweet Home Alabama," died on Christmas Day at the age of 87. Born Robert Lynn Penny in Anniston, Alabama, on June 29, 1935, the entertainer gained fame for his on-screen career, which kicked off in the 1980s. But he’d established himself in a very different role decades prior to that.
Comments / 8