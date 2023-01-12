ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC

James Simpson: England & Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league player retires

England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner and Leeds Rhinos veteran James Simpson has retired after 10 years in the sport. Simpson took up the game after he lost both legs when a explosive device detonated while he was on patrol in Afghanistan with the British Army. He led Leeds...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens 48-28 Lyon

Tries: Lozowski, Daly 3, Riccioni, Christie, Earl Cons: Goode 5 Pen: Goode. Elliot Daly scored a first-half hat-trick as Saracens claimed a bonus-point win over Lyon to maintain their winning start in the Heineken Champions Cup. Alex Lozowski opened the scoring before Daly crossed three times in seven minutes as...
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
BBC

Cardiff City: What next after Mark Hudson becomes latest manager to go?

Mark Hudson has come and gone as Cardiff City boss, his reign lasting just 118 days. Hudson was only actually Cardiff's permanent manager for just over half that time, for it was not until mid-November that he was given a contract until the end of the season. Hudson was initially...
BBC

Brett Hutton: Nottinghamshire seamer signs new two-year contract

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract. Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024. The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers. That followed Hutton's return...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
BBC

Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender

Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.

