Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
Sheriff: Man arrested after brief standoff in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Herrin, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a short standoff with law enforcement officers. In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded around 3:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of an...
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
Mt. Vernon Man Wanted for Fleeing Sentencing Now Faces Additional Charge
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant accusing him of fleeing sentencing in a felony domestic battery case. An MVPD officer reportedly spotted David Robinson outside his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor in Mt. Vernon and was aware of a Jefferson County warrant charging Robinson with Violation of Bail Bond.
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Small rural hospitals in Illinois struggling to stay viable in 2023
(The Center Square) – Nearly a million and a half Illinoisans depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small...
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Metropolis Police warn of "addictive" Girl Scout Cookies
With tongue firmly in cheek, the Metropolis Police Department is "warning" residents about a wave of addictive items headed for the area. In a post to social media, Metropolis Police said the addictive items have names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They go on to...
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
‘It gave us our family’: 9-month-old Metro East boy receives heart transplant
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — A Metro East baby was recently given the gift of life thanks to the doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His family lives in Mascoutah, but Children's Hospital is seemingly the only place 9-month-old Ben Hay has ever known. “We took him home for eight...
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
Detour on I 57 – Sunday, Jan. 15th beginning at 7pm – Monday, Jan. 16th at 7am
Drivers on Interstate 57 will be seeing a detour this weekend as the Illinois Department of Transportation will close a portion of the highway to demolish a bridge south of Marion. The interstate will be closed to all traffic between the 45 mile marker and the 54 mile marker starting...
